Taskmaster New Year’s Treat 2024 line-up: Confirmed cast
Here's who'll be taking on Alex's challenges in a one-off special.
Taskmaster is back and better than ever with a special New Year's episode. The quirky game show, hosted by Greg Davies and Alex Horne, will once again feature an array of famous faces getting in the thick of weird and wonderful challenges with the hope of being crowed the winner.
But who will be competing in Taskmaster's New Year Treat? Here's your essential guide to the line-up.
Deborah Meaden
Age: 64
Job: Businesswoman
Instagram: @deborahmeaden
Dragon's Den star Deborah Meaden is swapping boadrooms for banter as she joins the New Year's line-up for Taskmaster.
Kojey Radical
Age: 30
Job: Musician
Instagram: @kojeyradical
Grime and hip-hop star Kojey Radical will be bringing his expertise to the festive edition of the game show.
Lenny Rush
Age: 14
Job: Actor
Instagram: @mrlennyrush
Lenny Rush is a BAFTA-winning actor who is best known for his role on Daisy May Cooper's comedy-drama Am I Being Unreasonable.
Steve Backshall
Age: 50
Job: Naturalist
Instagram: @backshall.steve
Steve Backshall is a naturalist, explorer, and TV presenter best known for his work on BBC TV's Deadly Six.
Zoe Ball
Age: 53
Job: Broadcaster
Instagram: @zoetheball
Zoe Ball is a broadcasting legend, known for her work in TV and radio. But will she triumph on this edition of Taskmaster?
Read more:
- Taskmaster's New Year Treat: Release date news, line-up and hosts
- Who will be in the Taskmaster season 17 cast? Release date speculation
Taskmaster’s New Year’s Treat 2024 airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday 2nd January at 9pm.
Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.