Deborah Meaden

Age: 64

Job: Businesswoman

Instagram: @deborahmeaden

Dragon's Den star Deborah Meaden is swapping boadrooms for banter as she joins the New Year's line-up for Taskmaster.

Kojey Radical

Age: 30

Job: Musician

Instagram: @kojeyradical

Grime and hip-hop star Kojey Radical will be bringing his expertise to the festive edition of the game show.

Lenny Rush

Age: 14

Job: Actor

Instagram: @mrlennyrush

Lenny Rush is a BAFTA-winning actor who is best known for his role on Daisy May Cooper's comedy-drama Am I Being Unreasonable.

Steve Backshall

Age: 50

Job: Naturalist

Instagram: @backshall.steve

Steve Backshall is a naturalist, explorer, and TV presenter best known for his work on BBC TV's Deadly Six.

Zoe Ball

Age: 53

Job: Broadcaster

Instagram: @zoetheball

Zoe Ball is a broadcasting legend, known for her work in TV and radio. But will she triumph on this edition of Taskmaster?

Taskmaster’s New Year’s Treat 2024 airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday 2nd January at 9pm.

