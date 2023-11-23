Airing over the festive period, the celebrities must impress the Taskmaster and task like they've never tasked before.

Desperate to know who will be taking on these tasks and when you can expect it on TV? Read on for all the information you need to know about Taskmaster's New Year Treat.

Not yet. Channel 4 is yet to confirm a release date for Taskmaster's New Year Treat.

Once we know more, we'll be sure to keep this page updated.

Taskmaster's New Year Treat line-up

Deborah Meaden, Kojey Radical, Lenny Rush, Steve Backshall and Zoe Ball. Channel 4

The line-up for this Taskmaster special includes celebrities from all corners of the entertainment industry.

The five famous faces taking part are: Entrepreneur and Dragon's Den star Deborah Meaden, Mercury Prize and MOBO Award-nominated artist Kojey Radical, BAFTA-winning actor Lenny Rush, TV presenter and wildlife expert Steve Backshall and radio and television presenter Zoe Ball.

Every single one of the celebrities will be hoping to receive praise from the Taskmaster in a bid to reign victorious.

Taskmaster's New Year Treat hosts

Greg Davies and Alex Horne will be reprising their roles as hosts for Taskmaster's New Year Treat, and will not doubt get up to their usual shenanigans.

Is there a trailer for Taskmaster's New Year Treat?

A trailer for Taskmaster's New Year Treat hasn't been released yet, but once it has we'll be sure to update this page.

Previous seasons of Taskmaster are available to stream on Channel 4.

