Nell looks all set to settle back down in the village of Tottenham, where she grew up, but when she's framed for a murder she didn’t commit, she's forced on the run - and soon becomes one of the most feared highwaywomen in the land (with the help of a magical spirit called Billy Blind).

A swashbuckling adventure ensues as Nell grows determined to clear her name, with her journey taking audiences through miles of English countryside, as well as plenty of grand stately homes.

Wondering where exactly Renegade Nell was filmed? Read on for everything you need to know.

Where was Renegade Nell filmed and can you visit the locations?

Hampton Court Palace, Molesey

Many scenes in Renegade Nell were shot in Hampton Court Palace, Molesey, which has previously featured in period dramas such as Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Bridgerton, The Favourite, Belgravia and The Great.

You can explore the castle grounds which date back over 300 years. You can book tickets on the website.

Bourne Wood, Farnham

Louisa Harland as Nell in The Ballad Of Renegade Nell. Robert Viglasky/Disney+

Robbery scenes set around Tottenham were shot in the popular woodland near Farnham.

The countryside has previously been the backdrop to many TV series and films, including Ridley Scott's film Napoleon, Gladiator, Harry Potter, Warhorse, Thor, Wonder Woman and Transformers 3, as well as Netflix's The Crown and The Witcher.

Bourne Wood offers 24-hour access, 365 days a year, free of charge. The woods are located just south of Farnham in Surrey.

Bodleian Courtyard, Oxford

The court scenes in Renegade Nell were shot in the courtyard of Oxford University's Bodleian Library.

Guided tours of the interior of the library are £10 per person, but you can visit the exterior free of charge.

Rousham House & Gardens, Bicester

Louisa Harland as Nell Jackson and Tim Hudson as Colonel Lord Standring in Renegade Nell. Robert Viglasky/ Disney.

In one episode, Nell attempts to mingle with high society - though with disastrous consequences, we might add. These scenes were shot at Rousham House & Gardens.

This country house is open to visitors between 10am and 4:30pm. Tickets for the garden are £10 per person and can be purchased on arrival.

Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich

Queen Anne’s parliament scenes were shot at Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich.

The riverside estate is open to visitors. General admission tickets are £15, and kids go free. There is also the option to convert to an annual pass at no extra cost.

