Big Mood

Camilla Whitehill, Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West. Channel 4

What: Maggie and Eddie are one another's ride or die, but life's many pressures place considerable strain on their friendship, particularly Maggie's bipolar disorder – so much so that Eddie is left wondering if they are good fit for one another.

Who: Camilla Whitehill (Porters) has written the series, with Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls) playing Maggie and Lydia West (It's A Sin, Inside Man) starring as Eddie.

Where: It'll air on Channel 4.

More like this

Dinosaur

Ashley Storrie. Two Brothers/BBC

What: Dinosaur follows Nina, an autistic woman in her 30s who loves living with her sister Evie. But when Evie unexpectedly gets engaged after just six weeks of dating, Nina is "floored". Being maid of honour is a "new challenge" she didn't anticipate, but it takes Nina on a "surprising journey of self-discovery".

Who: It's created by Matilda Curtis and Ashley Storrie, who also stars as Nina. The cast includes Kat Ronney (The Royal Mob) as Evie, plus David Carlyle (It's a Sin), Lorn Macdonald (The Lazurus Project) and Danny Ashok (Roadkill, Capital).

Where: It'll air on the BBC.

Lady in the Lake

Lupita Nyong'o.

What: The story, which is an adaptation of Laura Lippman's novel of the same name, unfolds in '60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder prompts a humble housewife to become an investigative journalist. Through that, she meets a "hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda".

Who: It's written by Honey Boy director Alma Har'el and Dre Ryan (Colony). Lupita Nyong'o (Us, Black Panther) and Natalie Portman (Jackie, May December) star.

Where: Lady in the Lake will stream on Apple TV+.

Renegade Nell

Enyi Okoronkwo and Louisa Harland. Robert Viglasky/Disney+

What: Renegade Nell tells the story of a woman who accidentally becomes an outlaw after being wrongly accused of murder – so it's a good job she has a magical spirit on her side to offer her protection in her time of need.

Who: The series was written by Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley, Gentlemen Jack, Last Tango in Halifax, Scott & Bailey). Derry Girls' Louisa Harland plays the title character. She's joined by Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed, Trigger Point's Adrian Lester, One Day's Joely Richardson and Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson.

Where: It's airing on Disney Plus from Friday 29th March.

The Jetty

Jenna Coleman. BBC

What: The crime drama follows a rookie detective who is looking into the connection between a fire at a holiday home, a missing persons cold case and a man who is abusing two underage girls.

Who: Jenna Coleman (The Serpent, Wilderness, Doctor Who) stars as detective Ember Manning. The cast also includes Archie Renaux (Shadow And Bone), Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co, Bridgerton), Amelia Bullmore (Scott & Bailey, Gentleman Jack), Tom Glynn-Carney (House Of The Dragon, SAS: Rogue Heroes) and Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You). It was written by Cat Jones.

Where: It will air on BBC One.

Queenie

Candice Carty-Williams. Getty

What: Queenie Jenkins is a 25 year old Jamaican British woman from south London who has just come out of a long-term relationship and is "seeking comfort in all the wrong places" – before realising that she has to "face the past head-on" before she can move forward with her life.

Who: It's written by Candice Carty-Williams (Champion) and is based on her book of the same name. Dionne Brown (Criminal Record, The Walk-In) stars alongside Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Plebs), Samuel Adewunmi (Secret Invasion, You Don't Know Me), Sally Phillips (Miranda, Bridget Jones), Joseph Marcell (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Tilly Keeper (You, EastEnders), Michelle Greenidge (After Life, Mandy), Melissa Johns (Grantchester) and Laura Whitmore.

Where: It will air on Channel 4.

Playing Nice

James Norton. ITV

What: The psychological thriller revolves around two couples who learn that their toddlers were switched at birth following a mix-up at the hospital, leaving them with a horrifying dilemma: what should they do?

Who: Grace Ofori-Attah (Malpractice) wrote the screenplay, which has been adapted from JP Delaney's novel of the same name. James Norton (Happy Valley, Grantchester), Niamh Algar (Malpractice, Mary & George), James McArdle (The Mare of Easttown) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey, Harlots) all star.

Where: The series will air on ITV.

Joan

Frank Dillane and Sophie Turner. ITVX

What: Real-life jewel thief Joan Hannington is the subject of this series, which is based on her memoirs and explores her "meteoric rise from petty offender to highly talented diamond thief and criminal mastermind".

Who: Anna Symon (The Essex Serpent, Mrs Wilson) is the lead writer on the series, with Helen Black (Time season 2) penning one episode. Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones, X-Men, The Staircase, Do Revenge) plays Joan. Other cast members include Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead), Kirsty J Curtis (Match Not Found), Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (I May Destroy You, Top Boy) and Laura Aikman (The Split, Gavin & Stacey).

Where: It will stream on ITVX.

The Acolyte

Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae and Leslye Headland. Disney

What: A mystery thriller that's set in the final days of Star War's High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to look into a number of crimes, the developments from which prove to be far more unsettling than they expected.

Who: Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) is the creator, showrunner and executive producer of the series. Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies) and Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) star alongside Manny Jacinto (The Good Place, Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Anne Boleyn), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll, Chicago Fire), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917, Game of Thrones) and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix).

Where: It'll stream on Disney Plus.

Apples Never Fall

Annette Bening. Peacock

What: Based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty (Big Little Lies), the series examines the fallout from the disappearance of successful tennis coach Joy. Her husband Stan and four adult children don't know what to think, but when questions about Joy and Stan's "so-called perfect marriage" begin to emerge, uncomfortable truths come to light.

Who: It's created by Melanie Marnich (The OA, The Affair). Annette Bening (Nyad, American Beauty, Being Julia), Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders, The Piano), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus, Better with You), Alison Brie (Community, Glow), Conor Merrigan Turner (Thai Cave Rescue) and Essie Randles star.

Where: It will stream on Peacock in the US from March 14. It doesn't currently have a UK home.

