Now, though, we finally have our first look at the show, with the moody image (above) showing Coleman standing on a jetty with a picturesque lake behind her.

Although it looks to be a perfectly scenic backdrop for the series, the new crime drama will blend coming-of-age elements with those you'd expect of a typical detective thriller to keep viewers guessing.

It's also set to ask some big questions "about sexual morality, identity and memory, in the places that Me Too has left behind", according to the synopsis.

Said synopsis reads: "In the four-part series, a fire tears through a holiday home in a scenic Lancashire lake town. Detective Ember Manning must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his 20s and two underage girls.

"But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home."

Coleman has more recently been seen on our screens in Prime Video's Wilderness and is set to star alongside Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House) once again in British action film Jackdaw.

In The Jetty, though, Coleman will be the rookie detective at the centre of the case, investigating what has actually happened in her hometown.

She will be joined by a cast that includes House of the Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney, who plays Prince Aegon Targaryen in the hit HBO fantasy show.

The rest of the extensive cast includes Archie Renaux (The Greatest Beer Run), Laura Marcus (The Great Escaper), Bo Bragason (The Ballad of Renegade Nell), Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley), Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co) and Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You).

Further cast includes Matthew McNulty (The Rising), Ralph Ineson (Nosferatu), David Ajala (Italian Studies), Nina Barker-Francis (The Flash), Miya Ocego (I Hate Suzie), Elliot Cowan (Fifteen-Love), Shannon Watson, Arthur Hughes (Then Barbara Met Alan), Dominic Coleman (Paddington) and Ruaridh Mollica (A Thousand Blows).

Speaking about her role in the BBC drama, Coleman said: "Working with BBC and Firebird Pictures on bringing the complex and enigmatic character of Ember Manning to life has been an incredible experience.

"I can’t wait for everyone to meet this new heroine and to find out what’s lurking beneath the surface of The Jetty.”

Writer/creator Cat Jones also said of the series: "The Jetty is a story I’ve wanted to tell for a long time, but it wasn’t until it found its champions at the fantastically writer friendly Firebird that it really came to life.

"What feels like a total dream team continues to grow with the addition of Marialy Rivas to direct and the brilliant Jenna Coleman. I’ve no doubt audiences are going to be completely transfixed by her as Ember."

