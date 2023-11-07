Coleman and Glynn-Carney are also set to be joined by Bridgerton’s Ruby Stokes, Shadow and Bone’s Archie Renaux, The Serpent Queen star Laura Marcus, The Ballad of Renegade Nell’s Bo Bragason and Happy Valley star Amelia Bullmore.

The cast will also feature I May Destroy You’s Weruche Opia, The Rising’s Matthew McNulty, Nosferatu’s Ralph Ineson, Italian Studies’s David Ajala, The Flash star Nina Barker-Francis, The Crown’s Elliot Cowan, HP Lovecraft’s Witch House star Shannon Watson and Help’s Arthur Hughes.

The synopsis reads: "In the four-part series, a fire tears through a holiday home in a scenic Lancashire lake town.

"Detective Ember Manning must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

"But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home.

"As much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller, The Jetty asks big questions about sexual morality, identity and memory, in the places that Me Too has left behind."

