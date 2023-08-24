With his personal life in chaos, Virdee must hunt down a killer targeting the Asian community.

The series synopsis reads: "When the murderer kidnaps a local MP’s daughter in Bradford and holds the entire city to ransom, Harry realises that he is going to need the help of his brother-in-law Riaz, a drugs kingpin who runs the largest cartel in the county.

"Pulled together in an alliance that could ruin them both, Harry must make a choice: save himself and his family or save his city. He will not be able to do both."

A A Dhand said: "Like me, DCI Harry Virdee is a proud Brit who dreams big, and whilst he is passionate about his heritage, it is not something which solely defines him.

"He refuses to be shackled by the past and believes in merging worlds, cultures and identities; no matter the cost. Hey, aim big or go home – this is Yorkshire."

Virdee author A A Dhand.

Virdee – which will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer – was announced today by Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, at the Edinburgh TV Festival’s Spotlight on the BBC session.

"Virdee is a powerful and gripping detective story but at its heart are two people in love and their struggle to be accepted as a couple," said Salt. "With Sacha in the lead role of Harry and Bradford providing the perfect backdrop, I can’t wait for viewers to be captivated by this series."

Filming on the series will begin later this year in and around Bradford, with further cast joining Dhawan to be announced.

Dhawan recently starred in the BBC thriller Wolf, portrayed the Master on Doctor Who from 2020 to 2022 and has also appeared in the BBC's Dracula (2020), Sherlock (2017) and Line of Duty (2014).

Virdee will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

