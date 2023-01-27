The series is titled after the central agency it follows, which is made up of a renegade trio of three teens working without adult supervision to unravel a terrifying mystery.

Brand new detective fantasy series Lockwood & Co. is based on the book series of the same name by Jonathan Stroud, and is set in a world plagued by ghosts where psychic teens are used to battle the supernatural.

The cast is made up of rising stars alongside established names like Morven Christie, Ivanno Jeremiah, Luke Treadaway and Ben Crompton. But who else stars in the series and who do they play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Lockwood & Co.

Lockwood & Co. cast: Full list of actors and characters in Netflix fantasy series

Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle

Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood

Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim

Ivanno Jeremiah as Inspector Barnes

Jack Bandeira as Quill Kipps

Luke Treadaway as The Golden Blade

Morven Christie as Penelope Fittes

Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones

Rhianna Dorris as Kat Godwin

Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon

Ben Crompton as Julius Winkman

Read on for more information on the cast and who they play.

Ruby Stokes plays Lucy Carlyle

Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle in Lockwood & Co. Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix

Who is Lucy Carlyle? Lucy is an agent at Lockwood & Co, who was previously unjustly blamed for the deaths of her colleagues and fled to London, where she found herself at the agency. She is at times overwhelmed by the depth of her psychic talent.

Where have I seen Ruby Stokes? Stokes is best known for playing Francesca in Bridgerton, and has also appeared in Not Going Out, as well as the films A Banquet and Rocks.

Cameron Chapman plays Anthony Lockwood

Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood in Lockwood & Co. Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix

Who is Anthony Lockwood? Anthony Lockwood is the founder of Lockwood & Co, the only agency in London run without adult supervision, who has a traumatic past. He’s the ultimate showman with laser-keen psychic sight.

Where have I seen Cameron Chapman? Lockwood & Co is Chapman's first on-screen credit.

Ali Hadji-Heshmati plays George Karim

Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim in Lockwood & Co. Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix

Who is George Karim? George is Chief Researcher at Lockwood & Co, who is a genius and free-thinker. He acts as both a field agent with a talent for Touch, and Lockwood & Co’s unrivalled researcher. He’s fascinated by The Problem and obsessed with trying to understand its origins.

Where have I seen Ali Hadji-Heshmati? Hadji-Heshmati has recently been seen in the fourth season of Bad Education, while he has also appeared in Holby City and Alex Rider.

Ivanno Jeremiah plays Inspector Barnes

Ivanno Jeremiah as Inspector Barnes in Lockwood & Co. Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix

Who is Inspector Barnes? Barnes is a Senior Inspector for DEPRAC, the government organisation assigned with tackling The Problem and overseeing the country’s psychical agencies.

Where have I seen Ivanno Jeremiah? Jeremiah has previously starred in series including A Discovery of Witches, Cold Feet, Humans, Doctor Who and Black Mirror, while he has also appeared in the films The Flood and Bees Make Honey.

Jack Bandeira plays Quill Kipps

Jack Bandeira as Quill Kipps in Lockwood & Co. Netflix

Who is Quill Kipps? Quill Kipps is a Team Leader for Fittes, the country’s most elite psychical agency, whose job is to oversee a team of teenage agents. He is arrogant and officious and has a bitter rivalry with Anthony Lockwood.

Where have I seen Jack Bandeira? Bandeira has previously had roles in Happy Valley, Silent Witness, Vera, Sex Education and The Witcher, as well as films including The Duke, My Policeman, After Ever Happy and Venom: Let There be Carnage.

Luke Treadaway plays The Golden Blade

Luke Treadaway as The Golden Blade in Lockwood & Co. Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix

Who is The Golden Blade? The Golden Blade is a mysterious, nameless mercenary who specialises in the dark arts of high-risk, high-reward covert operations. He is a ruthless villain who operates under the radar.

Where have I seen Luke Treadaway? Treadaway is known for appearing in films including A Street Cat Named Bob, Unbroken and Attack the Block, as well as series such as Ordeal by Innocence, Fortitude, Traitors and The Singapore Grip.

Morven Christie plays Penelope Fittes

Morven Christie as Penelope Fittes in Lockwood & Co. Netflix

Who is Penelope Fittes? Penelope is the Head of Fittes Agency and the daughter of its founder Marissa Fittes. She is poised, benevolent and self-possessed and is a household name who commands respect. Marissa was the person who first discovered The Problem, so Penelope wants to continue her mother’s legacy and ensure Fittes remains the country’s leading agency.

Where have I seen Morven Christie? Christie is known for her roles in series such as The Bay, Grantchester, The A Word, Ordeal by Innocence, Doctor Who, Death in Paradise and Silent Witness, as well as films including The Road Dance, Lilting and Shell.

Hayley Konadu plays Flo Bones

Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones in Lockwood & Co. Netflix

Who is Flo Bones? Flo is a former agent who now works as a relic hunter on the mud flats of the Thames. She was traumatised on a job while working as an agent, which drove her to quit and drop out of conventional society. She is Lockwood’s oldest friend, and is a secret weapon and confidante for his agency.

Where have I seen Hayley Konadu? Konadu has previously appeared in the series Moon Knight, Imperfect and Nate & Jamie.

Rhianna Dorris plays Kat Godwin

Rhianna Dorris as Kat Godwin in Lockwood & Co. Netflix

Who is Kat Godwin? Kat is an agent for Fittes, working under Quill Kipps. She is a talented Listener able to hear the bygone echoes of a ghost’s psychic trauma, and is a rival for Lucy, a fellow Listener.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where have I seen Rhianna Dorris? Dorris has previously starred in the series Secret Life of Boys and Lockwood & Co. creator Joe Cornish's film The Kid Who Would be King.

Paddy Holland plays Bobby Vernon

Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon in Lockwood & Co. Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix

Who is Bobby Vernon? Bobby is an agent and researcher for Fittes who works under Quill Kipps. He is bookish, precocious, and snide and a rival for George, his counterpart at Lockwood & Co.

Where have I seen Paddy Holland? Holland has previously appeared in the Will Ferrell film Holmes & Watson and the Apple TV+ series Invasion.

Ben Crompton plays Julius Winkman

Ben Crompton as Julius Winkman in Lockwood & Co. Netflix

Who is Julius Winkman? Julius Winkman as a prominent dealer and auctioneer of illegal relics.

Where have I seen Ben Crompton? Crompton is perhaps best known for playing Eddison Tollett in Game of Thrones, while he has also starred in Strike, Vera, Marcella, Motherland, Doctor Who and Pramface, as well as the films Nativity!, Kill List, Before I Go to Sleep and Rebecca.

Lockwood & Co. is coming to Netflix on Friday 27th January. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.