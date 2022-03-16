The show has changed a lot since its debut, with slacker Lee initially sharing a flat with American landlady Kate (Megan Dodds), before eventual wife Lucy (Bretton) moves in and whips him into shape.

Get ready for some giggles because Lee Mack is returning to our screens for another season of Not Going Out, reuniting with screen partner Sally Bretton for another round of marital mishaps.

Following a time-jump, the couple are now settled outside of the city with three young children, which has radically altered the dynamic of the show – but fans love it all the same.

This series will include a respectful acknowledgement of the passing of Bobby Ball, whose absence as Lee's calamitous father, Frank, will surely be felt.

Read on for all the details on Not Going Out season 12.

Not Going Out season 12 release date

CONFIRMED: Not Going Out season 12 will premiere on BBC One at 9:30pm on Friday 25th March 2022.

The new episodes come little over a year since the conclusion of season 11 and mere months since the latest Christmas special, which saw Lee trapped in a Panto-themed nightmare.

Not Going Out season 12 cast

Once again, Lee Mack and Sally Bretton lead the cast of Not Going Out, playing long-married couple Lee and Lucy, who live in Surrey with their three hyperactive children.

The show's supporting cast includes Deborah Grant (Peak Practice) and Geoffrey Whitehead (Still Open All Hours) as Lucy's parents, who have in the past been sceptical over her choice of husband.

Meanwhile, Hugh Dennis (Fleabag) and Abigail Cruttenden (Benidorm) also appear as friends of the family Toby and Anna, who have faced some challenges of their own over the years.

Sadly, comedy star Bobby Ball – who has been a recurring cast member since the show's third series – passed away in October 2020, with his final appearance being in the season 11 finale.

Not Going Out season 12 story

Not Going Out season 12 – Bobby Ball tribute BBC

While the Not Going Out team has already dedicated two episodes to Bobby Ball and featured a compilation of his best moments, the show is only now formally writing him out of its ongoing story.

The first episode confirms that Frank has too passed away, with Lucy's mother Wendy commemorating the one year anniversary of his death in a most unexpected way.

Getting back into her old hobby of oil painting, she has created a portrait of Lee's late father, but the end result is not something you'd want taking pride of place in your home (see above).

Not Going Out season 12 will consist of six episodes in total, airing weekly on BBC One through to the end of April.

Is there a Not Going Out season 12 trailer?

No footage from Not Going Out season 12 has been released online just yet, but keep an eye out for new teasers in the coming days and weeks.

Not Going Out returns to BBC One at 9:30pm on Friday 25th March 2022. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

