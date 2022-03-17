While the fast-paced one-liners remain a big part of the show, much has changed elsewhere, with Lee's former bachelor lifestyle now ditched for a hectic family life with wife Lucy (Sally Bretton) and three young children.

Few British sitcoms can boast to reaching an impressive 12 seasons, which is a testament to the farcical fun of Lee Mack's family favourite Not Going Out.

The supporting cast has also evolved since Not Going Out first arrived on the air, with Tim Vine, Miranda Hart and Katy Wix among the names to have departed after successful stints on the show.

Over the past decade, late comedian Bobby Ball also made a big impression on the long-running series as Lee's mischievous father, Frank, with this being the first full season to be filmed since his passing.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Not Going Out cast.

Lee Mack plays Lee

BBC

Who is Lee? At the start of the series, Lee was a slacker living a bachelor's lifestyle in London. He meets Lucy, the sister of his best friend Tim, in the second season, with sparks soon flying between the two of them. However, it takes a long time for their relationship to evolve to a romantic stage. Ultimately, it would take a near-death experience (in season 4) for Lee to finally pluck up the courage to ask Lucy out, while their wedding took place at the end of season 7. Following a time-jump, the couple have now been married for a number of years and have three young children who they are raising in Surrey.

What else has Lee Mack been in? Lee Mack is a stand-up comedian frequently seen on panel shows, including his regular spot on Would I Lie to You, along with recent guest appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Taskmaster. His other acting roles include Dan Cooper in the Doctor Who episode Kerblam! and Stuart in Semi-Detached.

Sally Bretton plays Lucy

BBC

Who is Lucy? After Lee's original landlady moved away, Lucy bought his flat and allowed him to stay there as her lodger. While she initially seems to find him somewhat irritating, they eventually form a friendship which blossoms into romance.

What else has Sally Bretton been in? Bretton is known for roles in a number of other British comedies, including The Office and Green Wing, while she also had a recurring role on the sixth season of Death in Paradise.

Hugh Dennis plays Toby

BBC

Who is Toby? Toby is a friend of Lee's, who is often around to offer advice and help him out of trouble. He is married to Anna, but their relationship is rather testy.

What else has Hugh Dennis been in? In addition to his long-standing panellist gig on topical panel show Mock the Week, Dennis is known for his acting work in sitcoms My Hero and Outnumbered. He also appeared in a supporting role in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's acclaimed series Fleabag and enjoyed a cameo in last year's action epic No Time to Die.

Abigail Cruttenden plays Anna

BBC

Who is Anna? Anna is married to Toby and is therefore a reluctant associate of Lee's family. However, she has a generally cold personality type and is easily annoyed.

What else has Abigail Cruttenden been in? Cruttenden is known for playing Kate in the ITV sitcom Benidorm, while she also starred opposite Sean Bean in a number of made-for-TV films based on the Sharpe series. Earlier this year, she could be seen in Netflix drama Munich: The Edge of War.

Deborah Grant plays Wendy

BBC

Who is Wendy? Wendy is Lucy's mother, who is often around to help her and Lee as they navigate the challenges of parenthood.

What else has Deborah Grant been in? Grant is known for her role in medical drama Peak Practice, where she played Carol Johnson. Previously, she appeared in detective drama Bergerac and BBC sitcom Bread.

Geoffrey Whitehead plays Geoffrey

BBC

Who is Geoffrey? Geoffrey is Lucy's father, who is never far from his beloved wife, Wendy.

What else has Geoffrey Whitehead been in? Whitehead has had a career spanning decades, with his recent work including Still Open All Hours and The Royal Bodyguard, both of which starred Sir David Jason.

Bobby Ball plays Frank

BBC/Avalon/Mark Johnson

Who is Frank? Frank was Lee's utterly chaotic father, who often brought his son into all manner of farcical schemes. While undoubtedly a nuisance and rarely to be trusted, Frank had moments of kindness which hinted at more to him than meets the eye. Following the death of Bobby Ball, the character had to be written out of the show. Season 12 picks up one year since he passed away.

What else has Bobby Ball been in? Bobby Ball was best known for his work opposite Tommy Cannon, with the two of them forming a double act that entertained fans for decades. His other acting work included Last of the Summer Wine, Mount Pleasant and Benidorm. He sadly died in October 2020.

Not Going Out season 12 premieres on BBC One at 9:30pm on Friday 25th March 2022. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

