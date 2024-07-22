The synopsis for the special says: "With this new strain on their relationship, they're thrown in headfirst to crack a curious double murder at a local rugby club – whose members seem to have dark and disturbing secrets of their own.

"As Gemma leads them closer into the complex case, questions begin to arise about their partnership and the mysteries they uncover. If Gemma doesn't pick up the pace, it could be game over for everyone; her and Terry included!"

The special will feature an absolutely stacked guest cast, including Sanjeev Bhaskar (Unforgotten), Shaun Williamson (EastEnders), Annette Badland (Ted Lasso), Simon Day (King Gary), Jim Howick (Ghosts), Ben Bailey Smith (Andor) and Jason Lewis (COBRA).

Also guest starring will be Matthew Kelly (Inside No 9), Charlie Hardwick (Emmerdale), Gemma Jones (Harry Potter), Harry Peacock (Bad Education) and newcomer Dane Williams.

Writer, creator, and executive producer, Jason Cook, said: "It’s so good to be back with Gemma and Terry, and this time Monica’s tagging along to increase the chaos! What an amazing cast we managed to get for this one, with some really fantastic performances. I can’t wait for everyone to see."

Murder, They Hope originally began life as a one-off TV film called Murder on the Blackpool Express in 2017. This was followed-up by another TV film, two seasons of Murder, They Hope and, most recently, a Christmas special called Blood Actually.

