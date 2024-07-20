At the time, he also revealed that a "few trims and little adjustments" were needed, which have now been made by himself and co-creator Ruth Jones – although it was by no means easy.

Speaking to Chris Evans on Virgin Radio, Corden explained: "Writing is really fun because you can just go 'anything can happen'.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"But when you rewrite stuff, you're dealing with a lot of logistics and, 'Well, look, we might not be able to shoot that, or this needs to be in this location, is there any way this can change?'

More like this

"And, frankly, it's too long. What we have been doing the last few weeks really is just trying to make it as economical as possible. And we finished it [the script] yesterday."

The episode has a big cliffhanger to resolve, with 2019's record-breaking Christmas special ending with Nessa (Jones) proposing to on-again, off-again flame Smithy (Corden) in a bombshell twist.

Soon enough, fans will finally learn his response in a momentous special that will say goodbye to all of the show's beloved characters – as Corden has again emphasised that the show is "never" coming back after this.

Nessa proposes to Smithy in Gavin & Stacey. BBC

"We will never write anything that Pam says again. We will never come up with an interesting thing that Bryn has done," he added.

But the former Late Night host said it was "inconceivable" to himself and Jones that they "have the luxury of deciding to end it" and are "in a position where people still care".

The final episode of Gavin & Stacey is expected to reunite the cast of the beloved sitcom – including Corden, Jones, Joanna Page, Mathew Horne, Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb – for one last heartwarming slice of life this Christmas.

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.