But will the show be back for another season, or has it been relegated to the back benches? And if it does return, who will be in the cast for season 4?

Read on for everything you need to know about COBRA season 4?

Will there be a COBRA season 4?

David Haig as Archie Glover-Morgan in COBRA: Rebellion. Ben Blackall/Sky UK

It hasn't been confirmed yet whether COBRA will be coming back for season 4, but based on the cliffhanger ending to season 3, it certainly seems as though that would be the plan.

We will update this page as soon as we have further information regarding the future of COBRA on Sky and NOW.

When would COBRA season 4 air?

Victoria Hamilton as Anna Marshall, Robert Carlyle as Robert Sutherland, David Haig as Archie Glover-Morgan and Jane Horrocks as Victoria Dalton in COBRA: Rebellion. Matt Squire/Sky UK

It's hard to say exactly when new episodes of COBRA would arrive if the show were to come back for a fourth season, but they may follow a similar release pattern to previous seasons.

Season 1 originally came out in early 2020, and was followed by season 2 in late 2021. The third season then arrived in late 2023.

Given this, it looks like a gap between seasons of around 2 years is the norm, suggesting we could see new episodes around autumn 2025.

We will keep this page updated if and when we get any more concrete information regarding a release date.

COBRA cast: Who would be back for season 4?

Robert Carlyle as Prime Minister Robert Sutherland, Victoria Hamilton as Chief of Staff Anna Marshall and Jane Horrocks as Defence Secretary Victoria Dalton in Cobra: Rebellion. Matt Squire/Sky UK

If COBRA were to return for a fourth outing, we would certainly expect major cast members from season 3 including Robert Carlyle, Victoria Hamilton, David Haig and Marsha Thomason to be back.

At this stage, we don't have an official confirmed cast list, but here's a list of cast members from season 3 who could be back for season 4:

Robert Carlyle as Robert Sutherland

Victoria Hamilton as Anna Marshall

David Haig as Archie Glover-Morgan

Marsha Thomason as Francine Bridge

Jane Horrocks as Victoria Dalton

Richard Pepple as Joseph Obasi

Lisa Palfrey as Eleanor James

Lucy Cohu as Rachel Sutherland

Alexa Davies as Audrey Hemmings

Edward Bennett as Peter Mott

Holly Cattle as Ellie Sutherland

Is there a trailer for COBRA season 4?

There isn't a trailer for COBRA season 4 yet, but we will keep this page updated if and when any new footage is released. For now, you can rewatch the season 3 trailer right here:

