The image shows Carlyle flanked by Victoria Hamilton as Sutherland's chief of staff Anna Marshall and series newcomer Jane Horrocks (Bloods, Absolutely Fabulous) as new character Victoria Dalton – the populist Defence Secretary who has recently joined the cabinet.

Robert Carlyle is returning as Prime Minister Robert Sutherland for a third season of Sky's original drama COBRA later this year – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first-look image from the new run.

The third run is subtitled Rebellion, and will follow events as Sutherland’s government is faced with its biggest challenge yet – a threat that this time comes from much closer to home.

The official synopsis provided by Sky reads: "When an unforeseen environmental disaster causes enormous destruction and loss of life, the consequences are far reaching for the Prime Minister. The subsequent investigation leads Sutherland and his team to realise that all may not be as it appears. Embarking on a quest to discover the truth, they find something disturbing and disruptive underneath."

It continues: "The crisis spirals to encompass not only the urgent threat of environmental destruction but also the malignant corruption of the arms industry and the rise of shadowy corporate security firms. The cabinet is faced with the inconvenient reality of the UK’s historic relationship with a global superpower. All these elements combine to lead the Prime Minister to a crucial decision, about who he is personally, and what – ultimately – he is willing to sacrifice in order to remain in power."

Other cast members to return in key roles in Sutherland's cabinet include David Haig (Killing Eve) as Foreign Secretary Archie Glover-Morgan, Richard Pepple (Gangs of London) as Home Secretary Joseph Obasi, and Marsha Thomason (The Bay) as Francine Bridge, Shadow Environment Secretary.

Meanwhile, the third season also sees the return of Lisa Palfrey (Chloe) as Eleanor James, Head of the Joint Intelligence Committee, Lucy Cohu (Ripper Street) as the Prime Minister’s wife Rachel Sutherland, and Alexa Davies (Dead Pixels) as Audrey Hemmings, Civil Contingencies Secretariat Officer. Edward Bennett (Save Me Too) also returns as press secretary Peter Mott.

The writing team for the new run is headed up by Toby Finlay (The Serpent, Ripper Street) and also includes James Wood and Rachel Anthony, while it will air at an as yet unannounced date in 2023.

COBRA will return to Sky Max and streaming service NOW in 2023 - find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

