The show follows senior politicians and crisis contingency planners ordering the response in times of national crisis.

Just over a year after its second series aired, political thriller COBRA is set to return to Sky for its third outing.

The six-part third season, titled Rebellion, will follow the aftermath of an environmental disaster that has far-reaching consequences for Prime Minister Robert Sutherland, with Trainspotting star Robert Carlyle once again in the lead role.

Season one, titled COBRA, explored the effects of a huge solar flare which left much of Britain without power, causing social and political chaos, and was a big hit for Sky, launching to a cumulative audience of 2.2 million.

The sequel – COBRA: Cyberwar – also won praise for its addictive nature, and saw PM Sutherland's problems multiply as he faced a new, even more unpredictable threat: a series of devastating cyberattacks.

Read on for everything you need to know about season 3.

Robert Carlyle in Sky Original drama COBRA CYBERWAR

Production has kicked off on season 3 ahead of a 2023 debut on Sky Max and streamer NOW in the UK.

We can't wait!

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

COBRA season 3 cast

COBRA

COBRA fans can expect most of the regular cast to return for the highly anticipated third outing.

Robert Carlyle is returning as fictional Prime Minister Robert Sutherland, while Victoria Hamilton will be back as his Chief of Staff, Anna Marshall.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview back in October 2021, just days after the release of season 2, Carlyle said he hoped there's appetite for more COBRA after Cyberwar.

"Ben's currently writing an alien invasion script..." he joked. "He's not, he's not! But how do you up the ante? Who knows? But he's a fantastic writer, Ben, I'm sure he'll come up with something. Personally, I'd be very, very happy to do more, if they'll have me!"

Meanwhile, David Haig (Killing Eve), Richard Pepple (Gangs of London) and Marsha Thomason (The Bay) are also set to return for season 3, alongside Alexa Davies (Dead Pixels), Edward Bennett (Save Me Too), Lisa Palfrey (Chloe) and Lucy Cohu (Ripper Street).

More like this

In addition, Jane Horrocks (Bloods) has been cast in the role of populist Defence Secretary Victoria Dalton in the UK government.

COBRA season 3 plot

COBRA: Rebellion will once again follow PM Sutherland's growing problems as he faces a brand new threat.

This time, it's an environmental disaster that has far-reaching consequences.

The crisis quickly unravels to encompass not only the destruction of the environment, but also the corruption of the arms industry and the rise of corporate security firms.

The PM is once again thrust into the eye of the storm as he’s forced to make crucial decisions about what he’s willing to sacrifice to remain in power...

Is there a trailer for COBRA season 3?

We haven’t been given a glimpse at season 3’s chaos as yet, but we shouldn’t have too long to wait so keep checking back!

COBRA season 3 is expected to land on Sky Max and NOW in the UK in 2023. Take a look at our other Drama coverage, or check out our TV guide or Streaming Guide to see what else is on.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. or more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.