COBRA: Rebellion - Release date, cast and news for season 3
The third season of the political thriller series is just around the corner.
Political thriller series COBRA, which first aired in 2020 and stars Robert Carlyle, is returning for its third season, which is subtitled Rebellion.
The first season saw a solar flare blowing the UK's electric grid and navigational systems, while season 2, Cyberwar, saw a cyber attack bringing down communications right as an explosion occurred on a sunken World War II ammunition ship by the north Kent coastline.
This third season will follow Carlyle's Prime Minister Robert Sutherland as he discovers that his daughter is potentially involved in an environmental demonstration which met with grave consequences.
But when are the new episodes debuting and who else stars in the cast for this season? Read on for everything you need to know about COBRA: Rebellion.
When will COBRA: Rebellion be released?
All six episodes in the third season of COBRA will debut on Sky and NOW on Thursday 12th October 2023.
The first episode will also air on Sky Max at 9pm on Thursday 12th, with further episodes airing weekly.
What is COBRA: Rebellion about?
The official synopsis for COBRA: Rebellion says: "Prime Minister Robert Sutherland is plunged into chaos when an environmental demonstration meets with grave consequences, just as his popularity is plummeting in light of a controversial police-protest bill. Meanwhile, his home life is in turmoil, and his government is still reeling from a recent cyberwar.
"As the inquest into the events at the protest gets underway, the Prime Minister and his government begin to realise that all is not as it seems. And with his daughter potentially embroiled with the group behind it all, his interest in the case isn’t purely political.
"The investigation quickly takes them into the dark underbelly of the nation’s power, and the PM starts to doubt whom of his team he can truly trust.
"The crisis spirals further to encompass not only the urgent threat of environmental destruction but also the malignant corruption of the arms industry, the rise of shadowy corporate security firms and the grim reality of the UK’s relationship with a crucial ally.
More like this
"The rebellion will push Robert Sutherland to the edge and force him to question what he’s personally willing to sacrifice in order to stay in power."
Cobra cast: Who stars in season 3?
Returning to the cast for the third season of COBRA are stars including Robert Carlyle, Victoria Hamilton and David Haig, while new cast members include Jane Horrocks (Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget) and Ben Crompton (Game of Thrones).
Here's a full list of the central cast for COBRA: Rebellion:
- Robert Carlyle as Robert Sutherland
- Victoria Hamilton as Anna Marshall
- David Haig as Archie Glover-Morgan
- Marsha Thomason as Francine Bridge
- Jane Horrocks as Victoria Dalton
- Richard Pepple as Joseph Obasi
- Lisa Palfrey as Eleanor James
- Lucy Cohu as Rachel Sutherland
- Alexa Davies as Audrey Hemmings
- Edward Bennett as Peter Mott
- Holly Cattle as Ellie Sutherland
- Khalid Laith as Crown Prince Samir Bin Zyan Al-Bilal
- Yasmin Al-Khudhairi as Princess Yadira Bint Zyan Al-Bilal
- Ben Crompton as Henry Wicks
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
COBRA: Rebellion trailer
You can watch the full trailer for COBRA: Rebellion right here now.
COBRA: Rebellion starts airing on Sky Max and NOW on Thursday 12th October 2023 – sign up for Sky TV here or stream on NOW.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.