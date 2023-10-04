This third season will follow Carlyle's Prime Minister Robert Sutherland as he discovers that his daughter is potentially involved in an environmental demonstration which met with grave consequences.

But when are the new episodes debuting and who else stars in the cast for this season? Read on for everything you need to know about COBRA: Rebellion.

When will COBRA: Rebellion be released?

Victoria Hamilton as Anna Marshall and Robert Carlyle as Robert Sutherland in COBRA: Rebellion Matt Squire/Sky UK

All six episodes in the third season of COBRA will debut on Sky and NOW on Thursday 12th October 2023.

The first episode will also air on Sky Max at 9pm on Thursday 12th, with further episodes airing weekly.

What is COBRA: Rebellion about?

Robert Carlyle as Prime Minister Robert Sutherland. Sky UK

The official synopsis for COBRA: Rebellion says: "Prime Minister Robert Sutherland is plunged into chaos when an environmental demonstration meets with grave consequences, just as his popularity is plummeting in light of a controversial police-protest bill. Meanwhile, his home life is in turmoil, and his government is still reeling from a recent cyberwar.

"As the inquest into the events at the protest gets underway, the Prime Minister and his government begin to realise that all is not as it seems. And with his daughter potentially embroiled with the group behind it all, his interest in the case isn’t purely political.

"The investigation quickly takes them into the dark underbelly of the nation’s power, and the PM starts to doubt whom of his team he can truly trust.

"The crisis spirals further to encompass not only the urgent threat of environmental destruction but also the malignant corruption of the arms industry, the rise of shadowy corporate security firms and the grim reality of the UK’s relationship with a crucial ally.

More like this

"The rebellion will push Robert Sutherland to the edge and force him to question what he’s personally willing to sacrifice in order to stay in power."

Cobra cast: Who stars in season 3?

Robert Carlyle as Prime Minister Robert Sutherland, Victoria Hamilton as Chief of Staff Anna Marshall and Jane Horrocks as Defence Secretary Victoria Dalton in COBRA: Rebellion. Matt Squire/Sky UK

Returning to the cast for the third season of COBRA are stars including Robert Carlyle, Victoria Hamilton and David Haig, while new cast members include Jane Horrocks (Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget) and Ben Crompton (Game of Thrones).

Here's a full list of the central cast for COBRA: Rebellion:

Robert Carlyle as Robert Sutherland

Victoria Hamilton as Anna Marshall

David Haig as Archie Glover-Morgan

Marsha Thomason as Francine Bridge

Jane Horrocks as Victoria Dalton

Richard Pepple as Joseph Obasi

Lisa Palfrey as Eleanor James

Lucy Cohu as Rachel Sutherland

Alexa Davies as Audrey Hemmings

Edward Bennett as Peter Mott

Holly Cattle as Ellie Sutherland

Khalid Laith as Crown Prince Samir Bin Zyan Al-Bilal

Yasmin Al-Khudhairi as Princess Yadira Bint Zyan Al-Bilal

Ben Crompton as Henry Wicks

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

COBRA: Rebellion trailer

You can watch the full trailer for COBRA: Rebellion right here now.

COBRA: Rebellion starts airing on Sky Max and NOW on Thursday 12th October 2023 – sign up for Sky TV here or stream on NOW.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.