Meet the cast of COBRA: Rebellion
Robert Carlyle returns in this third season of Sky's political thriller.
Political thriller series COBRA is back for its third season, which this time is subtitled COBRA: Rebellion.
The new season's cast is once again led by Robert Carlyle, whose character, Prime Minister Robert Sutherland, discovers that his daughter is potentially involved in an environmental demonstration met with grave consequences.
The cast for this new season also sees Victoria Hamilton and David Haig returning, while Jane Horrocks joins for season 3 as defence secretary Victoria Dalton.
But who else is in the show's cast and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of COBRA: Rebellion.
Here are the main cast members and characters in COBRA: Rebellion. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.
- Robert Carlyle as Robert Sutherland
- Victoria Hamilton as Anna Marshall
- David Haig as Archie Glover-Morgan
- Marsha Thomason as Francine Bridge
- Jane Horrocks as Victoria Dalton
- Richard Pepple as Joseph Obasi
- Lisa Palfrey as Eleanor James
- Lucy Cohu as Rachel Sutherland
- Alexa Davies as Audrey Hemmings
- Edward Bennett as Peter Mott
- Holly Cattle as Ellie Sutherland
- Khalid Laith as Crown Prince Samir Bin Zyan Al-Bilal
- Yasmin Al-Khudhairi as Princess Yadira Bint Zyan Al-Bilal
- Ben Crompton as Henry Wicks
Robert Carlyle plays Robert Sutherland
Who is Robert Sutherland? Robert Sutherland is the Prime Minister of the UK and Leader of the Conservative Party.
Where have I seen Robert Carlyle? Carlyle is best-known for his roles as Francis Begbie in Trainspotting and T2: Trainspotting, and as Gary Schofield in The Full Monty. He has also starred in Stargate Universe, Once Upon A Time, Hamish Macbeth and Yesterday.
Victoria Hamilton plays Anna Marshall
Who is Anna Marshall? Anna is the Downing Street Chief of Staff working for the current Government.
Where have I seen Victoria Hamilton? Hamilton is known for her roles in series including Lark Rise to Candleford, Doctor Foster, The Crown, Life and His Dark Materials, as well as films including Scoop and Mansfield Park.
David Haig plays Archie Glover-Morgan
Who is Archie Glover-Morgan? Archie is the foreign secretary, having previously served as the home secretary.
Where have I seen David Haig? Haig has appeared in series including Doctor Who, Hustle, Doc Martin, The Thick of It and Killing Eve, as well as films such as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Downton Abbey and Florence Foster Jenkins.
Marsha Thomason plays Francine Bridge
Who is Francine Bridge? Francine is the shadow environment secretary and a Labour Party MP.
Where have I seen Marsha Thomason? Thomason is best-known for her role as Jenn Townsend in The Bay, while she has also had roles in series including Lost and White Collar.
Jane Horrocks plays Victoria Dalton
Who is Victoria Dalton? Victoria is the defence secretary.
Where have I seen Jane Horrocks? Horrocks is known for her voice work in films such as Arthur Christmas and Chicken Run, as well as her roles in series including Absolutely Fabulous, Inside No 9, Trollied, The Singapore Grip, Bloods and Dodger.
Richard Pepple plays Joseph Obasi
Who is Joseph Obasi? Joseph is the current home secretary.
Where have I seen Richard Pepple? Pepple has recently been seen in series such as The Rig, Line of Duty, Gangs of London, Code 404, Bridgerton, Death in Paradise and Back, while he also appeared in the film Beasts of No Nation.
Lisa Palfrey plays Eleanor James
Who is Eleanor James? Eleanor is the head of the Joint Intelligence Committee.
Where have I seen Lisa Palfrey? Lisa is known for her role in the film Pride and her appearances in series including Line of Duty, Sex Education, Chloe, The Light in the Hall and The Pact.
Lucy Cohu plays Rachel Sutherland
Who is Rachel Sutherland? Rachel is Robert's wife.
Where have I seen Lucy Cohu? Cohu has previously starred in series including The Bill, Torchwood, Silent Witness, Broadchurch, Death in Paradise, Ripper Street and Dangerous Liaisons.
Alexa Davies plays Audrey Hemmings
Who is Audrey Hemmings? Audrey is a civil contingencies secretariat officer.
Where have I seen Alexa Davies? Davies has previously appeared in Raised by Wolves, Detectorists, Silent Witness, White House Farm, Dead Pixels, Four Lives, Funny Woman and The Long Shadow, as well as the films Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! and Misbehaviour.
Edward Bennett plays Peter Mott
Who is Peter Mott? Peter is the press secretary for the Prime Minister.
Where have I seen Edward Bennett? Bennett has had roles in War Horse, Miranda, Poldark, Save Me, Industry, Benediction and Silent Witness.
Holly Cattle plays Ellie Sutherland
Who is Ellie Sutherland? Ellie is Robert's daughter, who it appears may potentially be embroiled with the group behind an environmental demonstration which ends with grave consequences.
Where have I seen Holly Cattle? Other than an appearance in a short film, this is Cattle's first on-screen credit.
Khalid Laith plays Crown Prince Samir Bin Zyan Al-Bilal
Who is Crown Prince Samir Bin Zyan Al-Bilal? Samir is a Crown Prince who meets with the Government.
Where have I seen Khalid Laith? Laith has had roles in the films World War Z, Red 2 and A Hologram for the King, as well as the series Mood.
Yasmin Al-Khudhairi plays Princess Yadira Bint Zyan Al-Bilal
Who is Princess Yadira Bint Zyan Al-Bilal? Yadira is a princess who meets with the Government.
Where have I seen Yasmin Al-Khudhai? Al-Khudhai has had roles in series including Ackley Bridge, Stath Lets Flats and Killing Eve, as well as the film Rye Lane.
Ben Crompton plays Henry Wicks
Who is Henry Wicks? Henry is part of the environmental group behind the demonstration.
Where have I seen Ben Crompton? Crompton has had roles in series including Game of Thrones, Pramface, Doctor Who, Vera, Strike, Lockwood and Co and The Full Monty. His film credits include appearances in Rebecca, Before I Go to Sleep and Nativity!.
