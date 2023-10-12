The cast for this new season also sees Victoria Hamilton and David Haig returning, while Jane Horrocks joins for season 3 as defence secretary Victoria Dalton.

But who else is in the show's cast and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of COBRA: Rebellion.

COBRA: Rebellion cast: Full list of actors and characters in Sky thriller series

Here are the main cast members and characters in COBRA: Rebellion. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Robert Carlyle as Robert Sutherland

Victoria Hamilton as Anna Marshall

David Haig as Archie Glover-Morgan

Marsha Thomason as Francine Bridge

Jane Horrocks as Victoria Dalton

Richard Pepple as Joseph Obasi

Lisa Palfrey as Eleanor James

Lucy Cohu as Rachel Sutherland

Alexa Davies as Audrey Hemmings

Edward Bennett as Peter Mott

Holly Cattle as Ellie Sutherland

Khalid Laith as Crown Prince Samir Bin Zyan Al-Bilal

Yasmin Al-Khudhairi as Princess Yadira Bint Zyan Al-Bilal

Ben Crompton as Henry Wicks

Robert Carlyle plays Robert Sutherland

Robert Carlyle as Prime Minister Robert Sutherland. Sky UK

Who is Robert Sutherland? Robert Sutherland is the Prime Minister of the UK and Leader of the Conservative Party.

Where have I seen Robert Carlyle? Carlyle is best-known for his roles as Francis Begbie in Trainspotting and T2: Trainspotting, and as Gary Schofield in The Full Monty. He has also starred in Stargate Universe, Once Upon A Time, Hamish Macbeth and Yesterday.

Victoria Hamilton plays Anna Marshall

Victoria Hamilton as Anna Marshall in COBRA: Rebellion. Sky UK

Who is Anna Marshall? Anna is the Downing Street Chief of Staff working for the current Government.

Where have I seen Victoria Hamilton? Hamilton is known for her roles in series including Lark Rise to Candleford, Doctor Foster, The Crown, Life and His Dark Materials, as well as films including Scoop and Mansfield Park.

David Haig plays Archie Glover-Morgan

David Haig as Archie Glover-Morgan in COBRA: Rebellion. Ben Blackall/Sky UK

Who is Archie Glover-Morgan? Archie is the foreign secretary, having previously served as the home secretary.

Where have I seen David Haig? Haig has appeared in series including Doctor Who, Hustle, Doc Martin, The Thick of It and Killing Eve, as well as films such as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Downton Abbey and Florence Foster Jenkins.

Marsha Thomason plays Francine Bridge

Marsha Thomason as Francine Bridge in COBRA: Rebellion. Sky UK

Who is Francine Bridge? Francine is the shadow environment secretary and a Labour Party MP.

Where have I seen Marsha Thomason? Thomason is best-known for her role as Jenn Townsend in The Bay, while she has also had roles in series including Lost and White Collar.

Jane Horrocks plays Victoria Dalton

Jane Horrocks as Victoria Dalton in COBRA: Rebellion.

Who is Victoria Dalton? Victoria is the defence secretary.

Where have I seen Jane Horrocks? Horrocks is known for her voice work in films such as Arthur Christmas and Chicken Run, as well as her roles in series including Absolutely Fabulous, Inside No 9, Trollied, The Singapore Grip, Bloods and Dodger.

Richard Pepple plays Joseph Obasi

Richard Pepple as Joseph Obasi in COBRA: Rebellion Matt Squire/Sky UK

Who is Joseph Obasi? Joseph is the current home secretary.

Where have I seen Richard Pepple? Pepple has recently been seen in series such as The Rig, Line of Duty, Gangs of London, Code 404, Bridgerton, Death in Paradise and Back, while he also appeared in the film Beasts of No Nation.

Lisa Palfrey plays Eleanor James

Lisa Palfrey as Eleanor James in COBRA. Sky UK

Who is Eleanor James? Eleanor is the head of the Joint Intelligence Committee.

Where have I seen Lisa Palfrey? Lisa is known for her role in the film Pride and her appearances in series including Line of Duty, Sex Education, Chloe, The Light in the Hall and The Pact.

Lucy Cohu plays Rachel Sutherland

Lucy Cohu. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Who is Rachel Sutherland? Rachel is Robert's wife.

Where have I seen Lucy Cohu? Cohu has previously starred in series including The Bill, Torchwood, Silent Witness, Broadchurch, Death in Paradise, Ripper Street and Dangerous Liaisons.

Alexa Davies plays Audrey Hemmings

Alexa Davies as Audrey Hemmings in COBRA. Sky UK

Who is Audrey Hemmings? Audrey is a civil contingencies secretariat officer.

Where have I seen Alexa Davies? Davies has previously appeared in Raised by Wolves, Detectorists, Silent Witness, White House Farm, Dead Pixels, Four Lives, Funny Woman and The Long Shadow, as well as the films Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! and Misbehaviour.

Edward Bennett plays Peter Mott

Edward Bennett. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Who is Peter Mott? Peter is the press secretary for the Prime Minister.

Where have I seen Edward Bennett? Bennett has had roles in War Horse, Miranda, Poldark, Save Me, Industry, Benediction and Silent Witness.

Holly Cattle plays Ellie Sutherland

Holly Cattle as Ellie Sutherland in COBRA: Rebellion. Matt Squire/Sky UK

Who is Ellie Sutherland? Ellie is Robert's daughter, who it appears may potentially be embroiled with the group behind an environmental demonstration which ends with grave consequences.

Where have I seen Holly Cattle? Other than an appearance in a short film, this is Cattle's first on-screen credit.

Khalid Laith plays Crown Prince Samir Bin Zyan Al-Bilal

Khalid Laith as Crown Prince Samir Bin Zyan Al-Bilal (right) in COBRA: Rebellion. Ben Blackall/Sky UK

Who is Crown Prince Samir Bin Zyan Al-Bilal? Samir is a Crown Prince who meets with the Government.

Where have I seen Khalid Laith? Laith has had roles in the films World War Z, Red 2 and A Hologram for the King, as well as the series Mood.

Yasmin Al-Khudhairi plays Princess Yadira Bint Zyan Al-Bilal

Yasmin Al-Khudhai as Princess Yadira Bint Zyan Al-Bilal in COBRA: Rebellion. Ben Blackall/Sky UK

Who is Princess Yadira Bint Zyan Al-Bilal? Yadira is a princess who meets with the Government.

Where have I seen Yasmin Al-Khudhai? Al-Khudhai has had roles in series including Ackley Bridge, Stath Lets Flats and Killing Eve, as well as the film Rye Lane.

Ben Crompton plays Henry Wicks

Ben Crompton as Henry Wicks in COBRA: Rebellion. Sky UK

Who is Henry Wicks? Henry is part of the environmental group behind the demonstration.

Where have I seen Ben Crompton? Crompton has had roles in series including Game of Thrones, Pramface, Doctor Who, Vera, Strike, Lockwood and Co and The Full Monty. His film credits include appearances in Rebecca, Before I Go to Sleep and Nativity!.

