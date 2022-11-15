The Channel 4 drama was set at a multicultural academy school in Yorkshire, featuring a mix of predominantly white and Asian students, with praise going to the show for its representation and willingness to tackle difficult subject matters.

The cast of Ackley Bridge have spoken out about the show's shock cancellation after five seasons, thanking fans for their support and reminiscing on fond memories of the production.

The cast changed over its five-year history, with several actors coming and going as the plot demanded, but some stayed for the entire run – including Sunetra Sarker as fan favourite Kaneez Paracha.

EastEnders alum Jo Joyner departed the show at the end of its penultimate season, but was among the first to sing its praises when Channel 4 announced it would not be returning.

"Over and out! Very proud to have been a part of the fantastic Ackley Bridge," her Tweet began. "Some incredible years, fantastic memories and wonderful friends. All good things must come to an end."

Of its decision to cancel the series, Channel 4 said in a statement: "We’re immensely proud of Ackley Bridge, which over the last five series has received praise for the way in which it has tackled real-life situations and issues in an irreverent and insightful way.

"However, Channel 4 has a responsibility to continuously look for new and innovative ideas and we have made the difficult decision to not greenlight another series."

It continued: "We’d like to thank The Forge, the wonderful cast and all those involved in the show’s success over the years and we look forward to working with them again on future projects."

Tony Jayawardena, who has played science teacher Rashid Hyatt since the second season, thanked viewers for tuning in over the years, adding: "You made it such a great show to make."

Samantha Power gave a powerful performance as Simone Booth, the troubled mother of students Missy and Hayley, and commented that she "loved" the role, describing Ackley Bridge as a "special job indeed".

Meanwhile, Kacey 'Spud' Gartside actor Zara Salim said of their Ackley Bridge experience: "The best four years of my life. Thank you Ackley for everything."

Ackley Bridge is available to stream on All4.

