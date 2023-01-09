Joe himself was unable to recall the details of that fateful day, and the location of Ela's body was a tightly kept secret, much to the despair of her mother Sharon.

Despite Joe Pritchard's conviction for the murder of Ela Roberts, the truth about what led to her death almost two decades ago remained firmly concealed in the years following.

But as The Light in the Hall drew to a close, our burning questions were answered – be warned: spoilers follow for The Light in the Hall, which is available to watch in full on All 4.

The Light in the Hall ending explained

Joe wasn't responsible for Ela's murder. Instead, it was a lovers' tiff between Ela and Izzy, the daughter of counsellor Nina Vaughan, which resulted in her demise.

On the day of her death, Ela arrived upset at Izzy's home. Her mum and step-dad had been locked in a heated confrontation over Gafyn's belief that Sharon was having an affair with her colleague Dai, which she strenuously denied. Their relationship had begun while Sharon's first husband was dying of cancer, which added further fuel to Gafyn's accusation.

Ela, appalled by her mother's actions, stormed into the room and branded her a "slag". Sharon, disgusted by her daughter's language, slapped her, which prompted Ela to storm out.

That was the last time either would see one another.

While Ela and Izzy were lying on the sofa together, the latter revealed that Joe, who worked as a gardener for Nina, had pulled her into his shed and sexually propositioned her. It was a lie, with Joe's flashback revealing that Izzy was the one who enjoyed flirting with him.

That piece of information incensed Ela and she stormed into the woods looking for Joe, with Izzy gleefully trailing her. Joe's dad Wyn also witnessed the pair heading into the trees.

Alexandra Roach as Cat in The Light in the Hall ALISTAIR HEAP

Ela confronted Joe in the caravan, branding him a paedophile for showing interest in her 15-year-old girlfriend and striking him. Panicked by the accusation, Joe insisted that he was innocent and rushed to leave the caravan, but as he pushed past Ela, she fell and for a moment, was unresponsive.

Eventually, she awoke and left the caravan, grabbing a knife on her way out to take up the matter with him once again. But Joe had fled the scene.

"Oh my God! Why would you do that?" said Izzy, before revealing that it was a "joke".

But understandably, Ela wasn't amused and the pair began arguing furiously, hurling cruel insults at one another, the situation continuing to escalate as Ela stabbed Izzy in a moment of blind rage. In response, Izzy rushed at her from behind and shoved Ela, which caused her to tumble down a hill and smack her head on a rock, the impact of which killed her outright.

And in another tragic twist, Joe's father offered to help Nina "sort out" the situation to spare her daughter, which he used to his advantage within the community, hence his role as "county adviser".

He framed his son by planting the knife and Ela's necklace on him, before burying Ela's body on the land surrounding Nina's house.

The cast of The Light in the Hall. Channel 4

Ela's diary, which her sister Greta had kept kept hidden, played a key part in unearthing what had happened.

The journal also revealed that Cat Donato and Caryl been exceptionally cruel to Ela, excluding her from their friendship group for no other reason than teenage impulsivity.

Caryl, who hadn't forgiven Cat for leaving her to deal with the fallout on her own, was the person who had been harassing Cat, painting 'Bitch' on her wall, among other unpleasant things.

On the day of Ela's death, Caryl was planning to meet with Ela, but she decided to swerve their conversation, a decision Caryl has regretted ever since.

Like all of the people involved in the sorry saga, the butcher believed that she could possibly have prevented Ela's death.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the finale, Joanna Scanlan, who plays Sharon, said: "I think there's a take home from the end of this, which I hope will give people an opportunity to rethink their position about judgement."

Alexandra Roach (Cat) added: "Hopefully at the end, they will take a deep breath and be able to have a sense of resolution about the show and about the characters."

