After 18 years, the ITV drama bids farewell to Martin (Martin Clunes), Louisa (Caroline Catz) and all the other fan-favourite characters in an episode that is marked by the closing down of Santa's grotto, the lack of festive cheer and Louisa's special Christmas parade.

Doc Martin is coming to an end with one final episode. The Christmas 2022 special marks the final time viewers will see the grumpy (yet beloved) Cornish doctor on our screens and it's a positively charming way to wrap things up.

Following the ratings success of the final 10th season in autumn of this year, Clunes reprises the iconic role as the GP with a brusque bedside manner and phobia of blood for one last time in this Christmas treat.

Season 10 ended on a high with nearly six million viewers tuning in to find out whether Martin would accept a prestigious post in London, or stay in Portwenn. A near fatal accident prompted him to reconsider his priorities and he decided that his wife and family must come first – so they stayed in Portwenn.

The Christmas episode teaser already gave us a taste of what to expect but as it's the final time we see Martin on our screens, how does the series actually end?

Read on to find out but be mindful that there are spoilers ahead.

How does Doc Martin end?

The Christmas episode is, of course, centred around the big day itself and Portwenn is preparing for a wonderful time of year. That is until Martin closes down Santa's grotto because he suspects that Santa (Leonard, played by Ron Cook) is harbouring something contagious.

This prompts locals to refer to the Doc as 'Grinch' but it's part of his general demeanour regarding Christmas anyway. He hates the occasion and we soon find out it's because he has painful memories of his childhood and being left by himself, with nothing more than a pencil set and orange as his Christmas presents from his parents.

Leonard is intent on showing the Doc the true meaning of Christmas but Martin gets a call to notify him that his mother (Claire Bloom) has suffered a heart attack and sadly died. His response is very mixed, on account of his complicated relationship with her.

Later on in the episode, Martin is involved in a snowy car accident and due to onsetting hypothermia, starts to hallucinate. He sees his mother and she brutally reminds him of his childhood Christmases, saying: "We just wanted to enjoy one special day a year away from you."

But it's her reference to Martin's son James that seems to strike a chord, when she says: "You don't seem that upset about my passing – it's not as if you're a better parent to James."

James is sad when his dad closes down the grotto and attempts to trek all the way to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus. But Ruth manages to persuade him to have breakfast instead, with Louisa then deciding to put on a village Christmas parade to make up for the grotto closure.

The episode is one about the true meaning of Christmas and family time, with Leonard later confiding in Martin about the loss of his own wife, which prompted him to take the festive period seriously and provide happy memories for the kids he visits as Santa.

It's a touching message that Martin can relate to and he seems to mentally turn a corner when thinking about Christmas and his own son.

Other moments from the episode include Mrs Tishell (Selina Cadell) nearly choking on a mince pie before she is rescued by Martin, and Janice (Robyn Addison) being gifted a box of chickens by a secret admirer, with the note: "This is only the beginning." She thinks she has a stalker but later comes to realise it's PC Joe Penhale (John Marquez) just trying to fulfil the lyrics from Janice's favourite song ever, The Twelve Days of Christmas. Things end happily for the pair as Joe proposes and Janice excitingly accepts.

The series closes with Martin making it back from Leonard's house in time for Louisa's parade and the pair light up paper lanterns and let them go, with Martin thanking Louisa. It's all very touching and heartfelt until Martin's lantern starts to burn and floats onto the big Christmas tree, prompting calls for the fire brigade. Just another day in Portwenn, it seems.

Is this actually the end of Doc Martin?

It is, although following the Christmas episode there's a special Farewell Doc Martin documentary airing on ITV on Thursday 29th December. The one-hour documentary follows Caroline Catz as she takes viewers behind the scenes of Doc Martin and discovers the secrets of the ITV drama’s huge success.

She says: “I want to let you in on some of the secrets of Doc Martin, and take you behind the scenes to meet the cast and crew to see just how we make the series. I have mixed feelings, as this is our very last series.”

The Doc Martin special aired alongside the likes of Ant & Dec's Limitless Win, The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special and Love Actually as part of ITV's Christmas 2022 line-up.

