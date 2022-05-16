Mark Labbett "definitely prefers" The Chase to Beat the Chasers

When asked which of the ITV gameshows he preferred being on, Mark 'The Beast' Labbett told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: "I definitely prefer the regular Chase myself.

The new series of Beat the Chasers kicks off on Monday, with the Chasers teaming up to take on another line-up of brave contestants. However, longtime star Mark Labbett has revealed that he prefers to original show to the spin-off.

"Beat the Chasers, perhaps it's the control freak in me, but there's very little we can do about it because the producers get to pick who the Chasers are, what times are being offered, what amounts of money.

"Sometimes you're just going, 'Oh, thanks mate.' It's a handicap game and I get that but suddenly that's a pretty big handicap we've got to try and chase down," he added. "The regular Chase, you pretty much know where you are with it."

Labbett was one of the original Chasers on ITV's The Chase, joining the show in 2009 alongside Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace.

He also appears on a number of The Chase's international shows, including The Chase Australia, and is part of the Chaser panel on Beat the Chasers, which begins its fifth season on Monday.

Fellow star Darragh Ennis recently teased that the upcoming episodes will see some "big wins", while Issa Schultz, a Chaser from the show's Australian version, is replacing Anne Hegerty on the panel after the quizzer tested positive for COVID-19 a day before filming.

Beat the Chasers airs on ITV on Monday 16th May at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.