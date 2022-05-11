This May, get ready to see members of the public take on six Chasers at once as they compete for huge cash prizes.

The Chasers are back for a brand new season of Beat the Chasers.

This year, there's a new-ish Chaser in town, as Australian star Issa Schultz fills in for Anne Hegerty.

Anne Hegerty was replaced on Beat the Chasers due to COVID-19.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Hegerty admitted she'd be up for Schultz joining Beat the Chasers permanently, saying: "I don't know if we can make the table big enough. Everyone is going to have to have massive widescreen TVs! If the bosses are up for it, I'm totally up for it."

As the quiz show returns for season 5, here's everything you need to know about it, including what time it airs on ITV, and which Chasers will be back.

Beat the Chasers season 5 start date

Beat the Chasers returns to ITV and the ITV Hub on Monday 16th May at 9pm.

Episodes will continue each night at 9pm until Friday 20th May.

Which Chasers will appear on Beat the Chasers?

The Chasers: (L-R) Darragh Ennis, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan, Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace and Issa Schultz ITV

The new season will welcome Issa Schultz, aka The Supernerd, as a new Chaser for the UK series.

A regular on The Chase Australia, Issa fills in for Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty who was unable to make filming due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Schultz joins Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace, Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha, Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan and Mark 'The Beast' Labbett.

Beat the Chasers host

Bradley Walsh on Beat the Chasers ITV

As usual, Bradley Walsh returns to host the ITV quiz show.

Walsh has been at the helm of the programme since the original series, The Chase, launched in 2009.

Naturally, he stepped in to host the spin-off series when it premiered in April 2020. Now in its fifth season, Walsh will reprise his role.

How does Beat the Chasers work?

On Beat the Chasers, hopefuls start with a Cash Builder round where they're faced with five multiple choice questions. For each correct answer, contestants are awarded with £1,000.

Players are then given the choice of playing between two and all six Chasers for increasing amounts of money, but with a decreasing time advantage against them.

Last series, Super Offers were introduced, giving contestants the potential to land hundreds of thousands of pounds if they ace the Cash Builder round and can answer all five questions correctly.

Fans will be happy to hear that the intense round is back for season 5.

Beat the Chasers season 5 starts on ITV and the ITV Hub on Monday, 16th May at 9pm.

