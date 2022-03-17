Anne Hegerty replaced on Beat The Chasers due to COVID-19

The primetime spin-off of ITV's popular daytime trivia test sees contestants go up against the combined might of a team of Chasers, including fellow champions Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace and Jenny Ryan.

Anne Hegerty will not feature in the upcoming series of Beat The Chasers after testing positive for COVID-19, with a quiz whizz from the Australian version of the show stepping in to temporarily replace her.

Hegerty had been due to return to the show for its upcoming fifth season, but unfortunately has tested positive for COVID-19 this week, with filming scheduled to begin tonight.

At short notice, Issa Schultz of The Chase Australia – which also features Hegerty – has been able to step in to perform her duties while she is recovering from the illness.

An ITV spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "Unfortunately, Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty has contracted COVID-19, so won't be filming the upcoming Beat The Chasers."

They added: "We look forward to having her back on set soon. We're thrilled The Chase and Beat The Chaser Australia's Issa Schultz is able to step in."

Long-time viewers shouldn't be concerned that Hegerty's absence will make the gameshow any easier, as Schultz is an eight-time winner of the Australian Quizzing Championships, so he's certainly qualified to fill her shoes.

Coronavirus cases are currently on the rise in England, where all social restrictions have been dropped, with other television shows being affected by the spread.

Joel Dommett had to step down from his presenting role on Comic Relief 2022 after testing positive yesterday, while last week saw Dancing On Ice's Holly Willoughby also absent with the bug.

Beat The Chasers is returning soon to ITV. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

