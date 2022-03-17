The Masked Singer presenter broke the news on social media, where he also announced that replacing him in the star-studded Red Nose Day line-up would be I'm A Celebrity favourite Vernon Kay.

Joel Dommett has been forced to pull out of Friday night's Comic Relief fundraiser after testing positive for COVID-19, it has been announced.

Dommett described the former All-Star Family Fortunes host as an "ace" choice, while adding that Kay is "better looking" and "more talented" than him.

In his humorous Instagram post, the comedian took a promotional still of the Comic Relief line-up and boldly crossed his face out, while an accompanying image sees Kay crudely stamped over his place in the photo.

"I’ll be watching from home donating loads of money like everyone else," he added.

The Comic Relief team responded on their official account: "We’ll miss you Joel, feel better soon. And we’re excited to see you, Vernon Kay."

Kay will team up with Strictly breakout star AJ Odudu to present the Great Comic Relief Prizeathon portion of the night.

Appearing earlier on in the evening are actor David Tennant, comedian Sir Lenny Henry, singer Alesha Dixon, Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness and BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball.

Comic Relief was founded in 1985, with the first fundraising telethon being broadcast the following year, seeing various big-name stars attempt to spread joy while also raising money for worthy causes.

The event used to operate on a biennial basis, alternating with partner show Sport Relief, but the latter telethon has now been scrapped in favour of a year-round programme of activities and partnerships.

Therefore, Comic Relief is now set to be an annual occasion for the foreseeable future, with last year's show bringing in viewership close to 9 million across BBC One and BBC Two.

Comic Relief 2022 airs tomorrow at 7pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

