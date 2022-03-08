With the classic Red Nose Day telethon set to take place next Friday, hosted by Sir Lenny Henry, David Tennant, Alesha Dixon and a range of other presenters, we're in for an exciting line-up of skits, performances and live comedy, from Matt Lucas and David Walliams returning with a classic comedy, Strictly 's Rose Ayling-Ellis taking to the dance floor once again and French and Saunders paying Jay Blades a visit in his Repair Shop.

We don't have much longer to wait until this year's Red Nose Day festivities begin, with the BBC announcing a full week of Comic Relief scheduling starting from next Monday.

As the Red Nose Day programming commences, here's everything you have to look forward to watching this year, including specials from Glow Up, Jordan North and This Is My House.

When is Red Nose Day 2022?

Red Nose Day is on Friday 18th March this year, marking the show's 36th anniversary.

The telethon is set to air on BBC One at 7pm with the likes of Sir Lenny Henry, Paddy McGuinness, Alesha Dixon, David Tennant and Zoe Ball hosting the event.

Red Nose Day 2022 will be broadcast from MediaCityUK in Salford as Tom Daley, Jack Whitehall, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Giovanni Pernice, French and Saunders, Jay Blades, Guz Khan and more come together for a night of music and comedy.

How to watch Red Nose Day 2022: TV schedule

This Is My House Red Nose Day special BBC

The BBC has announced the full entertainment line-up for this year's Red Nose Day, teasing sketches and specials from the likes of Kylie Minogue, David Walliams, Matt Lucas, Jude Law and French and Saunders. Here are the full details for the 18th March broadcast:

Six celebrities will be learning how to become opera singers in the Comic Opera challenge

challenge Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne surprise school children at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

David Walliams and Matt Lucas bring back their cult sketch show Rock Profile

Kylie Minogue appears in a one-off sketch with the cast of Ghosts

Strictly Come Dancing champions Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice perform

champions Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice perform The Repair Shop 's Jay Blades gets a visit from French and Saunders ' characters 'The Extras'

's Jay Blades gets a visit from ' characters 'The Extras' Jack Whitehall takes on Mason Mount and Declan Rice in a game of Mini Golf

takes on Mason Mount and Declan Rice in a game of Mini Golf Stephen Fry and other celebrities read a one-off Bedtime Story that's strictly for adults

and other celebrities read a one-off that's strictly for adults The cast of & Juliet perform a medley of hits

perform a medley of hits The team behind Magic Goes Wrong performs a hilarious mind-reading routine

performs a hilarious mind-reading routine Sandi Toskvig and Alan Davies welcome Jo Brand, Sally Phillips and Guz Khan for a special edition of QI

The fun continues after Red Nose Day airs, with Joel Dommett and AJ Odudu hosting The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon after the news on BBC One. The special will feature live music, comedy sketches and a chance for viewers to win various Text to Win prizes.

In the week leading up to Red Nose Day, there are a number of charity specials set to air – including Tom Daley's Hell of a Homecoming, which starts on Monday 14th March at 9pm on BBC One. The hour-long special will see the Olympic champion head on a 290-mile journey from the Aquatics Centre in London to his hometown of Plymouth whilst tackling four Team GB disciplines – rowing, marathon running, open water swimming and cycling.

Over on CBeebies, the CBeebies Bedtime Stories will be introducing five new celebrity readers to mark Red Nose Day, beginning with Sue Perkins reading The Pirate Mums on Monday 14th March.

Tom Daley isn't the only celebrity taking on a huge physical undertaking for Comic Relief as on Tuesday 15th March at 8:30pm, BBC Three is airing Rowing Home with Jordan North – a documentary tracking the BBC Radio 1 DJ's trek across the water from London to Burnley.

On Wednesday 16th March at 8pm on BBC One, This Is My House returns for a celebrity special, with Ricky Hatton, Claire Richards, Deborah Meaden and Robert Rinder trying to convince Chris Eubank, Harry Hill, Claudia Winkleman and Nina Wadia that they're each the owner of a four-bedroom house.

Later this month, Glow Up is returning to BBC Three with a celebrity special as Lady Leshurr, Nikki Lilly, Roman Kemp, Snoochie Shy and The Vivienne become make-up artists.

On CBBC, Blue Peter will be asking its viewers to unleash their inner superhero across two specials on Friday 11th March and Friday 18th March at 5pm, while over on BBC iPlayer, Countryfile's Red Nose Day special is available to stream, having originally aired on BBC One on Sunday 6th March.

What is Red Nose Day?

Red Nose Day is Comic Relief's live telethon that is usually held in March and sees celebrities from across the world of entertainment come together to raise money for charities in the UK.

Hosted by founder Sir Lenny Henry alongside a number of other presenters, the live show has raised over £1 billion over the last 36 years, with money going towards tackling homelessness, hunger, domestic abuse and mental health problems.

Red Nose Day airs on Friday 18th March at 7pm on BBC One. To find out what's on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.