Zoe Ball pulls out of Comic Relief due to COVID-19

Ball, who was due to take on hosting duties for a chunk of the evening, announced the last-minute news on Instagram, alongside a picture of her positive lateral flow test.

Zoe Ball has been forced to pull out of presenting Comic Relief tonight after testing positive for COVID-19, revealing that fellow presenter Alesha Dixon will "work the double shift" instead.

“pook ! fell at last hurdle and have had positive lat flows this am- noooooooo,” she wrote. “Gorgeous @aleshaofficial is going to work the double shift tonight on @ComicRelief, i owe you lady love.”

The charity telethon is back on our screens tonight for its 36th year, with the likes of Sir Lenny Henry, David Tennant, Vernon Kay and Dixon hosting.

The Comic Relief presenting line-up BBC

Ball is the second presenter forced to pull out of tonight's Comic Relief extravaganza due to COVID-19, following the news that Joel Dommett stepped back from hosting duties after testing positive for the virus – a move that Ball referenced later in her social media post.

Ball continued: “Good luck to A[lesha], Lenny, David, @mcguinness.paddy, @ajodudu, @vernonkay, and the @comicrelief gang, so many brilliant treats in store tonight.

“I'll be watching & supporting from bed (probably in full make up, outfit, heels and all) might invite @joeldommett over #sickbay.”

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Kylie Minogue was previously announced to appear in a Ghosts sketch, but will no longer be appearing on Comic Relief as she was also recovering from COVID-19.