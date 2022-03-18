Over the next week, you can expect your TV Guide to be filled with Comic Relief specials, from Tom Daley and Jordan North taking part in sporting challenges, to celebrities reading CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

We're now well into March which can mean only one thing – Red Nose Day 2022 is almost upon us!

This is all leading up to the main event however which is Red Nose Day 2022 itself – hosted by Lenny Henry, Paddy McGuinness, Alesha Dixon, David Tennant and Zoe Ball.

If you're wondering how you can donate to the charity over the next few weeks, we've made a comprehensive guide on how to give money – whether you'd rather do it online or via the phone.

Read on for everything you need to know about donating to Comic Relief.

How to donate to Comic Relief online

There are a number of ways you can donate to Comic Relief – the easiest being to do so on their website: https://donation.comicrelief.com.

On the donation page, you can choose to make a single donation of £30, £50, £100 or an amount of your choice, a monthly donation or a donation you made by fundraising money.

If you want to give a donation of over £5,000 or more, you can email Comic Relief's philanthropy team at and visit

How to donate to Comic Relief over the phone

Sue Perkins - Comic Relief 2022 BBC

You can also donate over the phone by calling 03457 910 910 and use your debit or credit card to make a donation.

Standard geographic charges from landlines and mobiles will apply. Calls from mobiles may cost more.

You can also text to donate using the following numbers and codes:

Text 'HELP' to 70205 to donate £5

Text 'HELP' to 70210 to donate £10

Text 'HELP' to 70220 to donate £20

Text 'HELP' to 70230 to donate £30

Red Nose Day airs on Friday 18th March at 7pm on BBC One. To find out what's on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.