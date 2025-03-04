Plus, you have the chance to get your hands on the Rare Ruby Nose. There’s a 1 in 125 chance of getting your hands on this special collector's item.

Each red nose costs just £2.50 and there's also merch available to buy, like Red Nose Day-themed bucket hats, iPhone cases and dog bandanas, all bound to bring smiles to people's faces. The money you spend on a red nose and other merch will be used to support Comic Relief in its mission to alleviate the challenges communities face both here in the UK and abroad.

The red noses, although small, are used as a reminder by Comic Relief to show that "even the littlest of things can make a huge difference". They help Comic Relief fight poverty and injustice and strive for equality. Last year, the sale of red noses helped contribute to over £40 million being raised for the charity on Red Nose Day.

If you want to buy a red nose, encourage friends and family to giggle, and raise money for an important cause, we're here to tell you exactly how to get your hands on one. The only thing we can't tell you how to do is win a Rare Ruby Nose.

Buy a Comic Relief Red Nose for £2.50 at Amazon

When is Red Nose Day 2025?

This year, Red Nose Day will be celebrated on Friday 21st March.

And it's due to be an extra special celebration, as Comic Relief is turning 40 years old in 2025.

Where to buy Red Noses for Comic Relief 2025?

This year, Amazon is the official home of the Nose. Here you can purchase an individual Red Nose for £2.50, a collector pack with a surprise nose for £12, or a multipack of 30 noses for £60.

As well as red noses, there's other Red Nose Day merch to buy – from sweets to badges, and plush toys to umbrellas.

Red Noses are also available to buy at the Comic Relief shop.

