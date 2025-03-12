Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Alison Hammond and Rylan, along with Alesha Dixon, Tom Allen and AJ Odudu will all present a night of laughter.

Read on for everything you need to know about the night of comedy and entertainment, with new sketches on the horizon and extra special performances!

When is Red Nose Day 2025?

Rachel Parris as Russell Kane as Johnny in a Comic Relief sketch. BBC/Comic Relief 2025/ Jordan Mansfield

Red Nose Day will air live on Friday 21st March on BBC One and iPlayer.

What time is Comic Relief 2025 on TV?

It'll be time to get funny for money at this year's Comic Relief at 7pm.

The fundraising extravaganza will be on air for three hours, concluding at 10pm.

How to watch Red Nose Day 2025: TV schedule

There are a variety of sketches and performances that viewers can tune into this Comic Relief and below is a list of all of them so far:

Not Going Out and Beyond Paradise return for a huge BBC crossover sketch

return for a huge BBC crossover sketch Strictly Come Dancing announced new amateur professional dancers for Red Nose Day

announced new amateur professional dancers for Red Nose Day A sketch featuring the Gladiators

A hotly anticipated musical reunion

We'll be sure to keep this page updated with more sketches and musical performances as they're announced.

There is also a host of Comic Relief television prior to the night and beyond the live telethon.

Emma Willis and Asim Chaudhry round off Comic Relief's 40th anniversary with Comic Relief: 40 Years of Funny. The hour-long special airs on Friday 21st March at 10:40pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Comic Relief: Even More Funny for Money will air on Saturday 22nd March at 4:30pm on BBC One, as Rosie Ramsey takes a look back at the best bits of Comic Relief 2025.

Jamie Laing. BBC/Comic Relief /Latoya Fits

Amongst the many challenges is Billy Monger: The Race Is On, airing on BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 19th March at 9pm. It follows Billy's "arduous 12-month long journey as he prepares for his bid to become the youngest ever double leg amputee to complete an IRONMAN World Championship".

Jamie Laing embarks on five ultra-marathons in five days in a bid to reach the Red Nose Day night of TV in Salford in Radio 1's Ultra Marathon Man: Jamie Laing.

Rounding off the challenges is Gethin and Helen's Wheely Big Challenge, which follows the Morning Live presenters as they take on a 24-hour roller-skating challenge, kick starting on Thursday 20th March.

What is the Red Nose Day Beyond Paradise and Not Going Out sketch?

Lee Mack as Lee, Sally Bretton as Lucy, Kris Marshall as Humphrey and Zahra Ahmadi as Esther in the Not Going Beyond Paradise sketch BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

The Beyond Paradise and Not Going Out universes are interlocking in an extra special sketch for Comic Relief,

Sally Bretton, Lee Mack, Kris Marshall and Zahra Ahmadi will all unite for the sketch as the characters' worlds unexpectedly collide.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Lee Mack said of the sketch: "Because Sal's [Sally Bretton] in both, it’s the idea that these two worlds collide, that her two characters collide – and comedy ensues."

"When something's new and different and throws you a bit of a curveball, that's exciting," he continued. "So this time, I thought 'Rather than bring them to us, why don't I go to the world of Beyond Paradise?' So that’s what I did. Because we [Not Going Out] are in a studio a lot, being out on location and being in that world is great."

Where can I buy Red Noses for Comic Relief 2025?

Once again, Amazon is the official home of the Red Nose and they can be purchased from just £2.50.

There is also a collector pack with a surprise nose for £12, or a multipack of 30 noses for £60.

Buy a Comic Relief Red Nose for £2.50 at Amazon

As well as red noses, there's other Red Nose Day merch to buy – from sweets to badges, and plush toys to umbrellas.

Red Noses are also available to buy at the Comic Relief shop.

A portion of the proceeds from the merchandise will go to Comic Relief to help its work to tackle poverty, provide food, healthcare and safe shelter for people in the UK and around the world.

Red Nose Day 2025 airs at 7pm on Friday 21st March on BBC One and iPlayer.

