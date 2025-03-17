Buckley said in a statement: "I had such a fun time with Joe, making this sketch for Comic Relief, and was honoured to be asked to be a part of it. And, of course, being a huge Oasis fan, getting to be Liam for the day was a dream come true."

Meanwhile, Thomas added: "I grew up watching Comic Relief and the big sketch was always a highlight of the night. So it’s both thrilling and nerve-wracking to be a part of it."

They will be joined in the sketch by a cast including Hugh Dennis, Martin Lewis, Micky Flanagan, Vernon Kay, Mark Silcox, Tasha Ghouri, Melvin Odoom, Roisin Conaty and Piers Morgan.

The sketch will air as part of the Red Nose Day broadcast on Friday 21st March, which starts at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Comic Relief has also revealed it will be giving away two VIP tickets in the Royal Box at Wembley Stadium for the Oasis Reunion Tour on Saturday 2nd August 2025, with winners also taking home a guitar signed by both Liam and Noel Gallagher and a set of official tour merchandise.

Travel and accommodation will be included, and you can find out how to enter on the BBC website.

This year's Red Nose Day will also feature sketches from Strictly Come Dancing and Gladiators, as well as a crossover between Not Going Out and Beyond Paradise.

Buckley and Thomas are best known for their roles as Jay and Simon in The Inbetweeners, which they played between 2008 and 2014.

Thomas had said he believed a follow-up movie or season of The Inbetweeners could be on the cards, but co-star Simon Bird later said "there are no prospects of a reunion".

The Red Nose Day 2025 broadcast will air from 7pm on Friday 21st March on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

