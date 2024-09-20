Despite the series remaining popular on streaming services, The Inbetweeners actors – Bird, James Buckley, Joe Thomas and Blake Harrison – have generally downplayed talks of producing any more chapters.

That is, until recently, when comments by Thomas on the Always Be Comedy podcast reignited hopes of a third film.

Alas, Bird has now stepped forward "to be the one pouring cold water on this".

More like this

He told MailOnline: "It’s not happening. I can tell you emphatically that there are no prospects of a reunion.

"[The cast would] be happy to but it’s not up to us, it’s up to the writers, Iain [Morris] and Damon [Beesley], and I know they’re both very busy these days. It’s not more likely to happen now than it was ten years ago I’m afraid."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bird continued: "I think it was a comedy that inhabited a certain time,” he continued. “So, no, there has been no discussion about a new show or film."

The actor, who currently stars in Channel 4 sitcom Everyone Else Burns, explained that he hasn't watched The Inbetweeners "since I made it in 2008" and "can't remember" many of the lines that are said to him by fans.

"I have no idea what they’re talking about," he added.

James Buckley, Simon Bird, Joe Thomas and Blake Harrison in The Inbetweeners 2. Film4

Bird has previously suggested that an Inbetweeners reunion today, with the actors in their late 30s or early 40s, would run the risk of being "sad and creepy", while co-star Buckley has said there's "not enough money in the world" for him to return as Jay (via Big Fish with Spencer Matthews).

That's why it was rather surprising to hear Thomas talking about the prospect in such optimistic terms last month, claiming that a reunion project had been considered in "various forms" and that "all of us feel like it would be nice".

Thomas continued: "We’re all still around, we’re all still in each other’s lives. We all still like each other. And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it."

Perhaps the gang could use a meet-up just to get on the same page, but for now, we'd advise not getting your hopes up for The Inbetweeners 3 anytime soon.

The Inbetweeners is available to stream on Channel 4. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.