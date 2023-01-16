Bird was speaking with this week's Radio Times magazine when he touched on the teen comedy, which ran from 2008 to 2010 and spawned two sequel films, and admitted there was a "a youthful exuberance" to the job that has been "hard to match since".

With his new sitcom Everyone Else Burns about to hit Channel 4, Simon Bird has spoken about the potential for a return to his roots in an Inbetweeners revival - and has said he's "not sure" it would be funny.

He said: "We weren’t teenagers, but we weren’t far off it, and for most of us, it was our first acting job… There have been huge benefits and opportunities, but it also probably slowed or potentially stopped my own development."

Asked about the potential for a reunion/revival, Bird said: "If they got back together now, I’m not sure that would be funny. I think it might just be sort of sad and creepy."

Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, Blake Harrison and James Buckley in The Inbetweeners. Channel 4

Bird's comments reflect similar sentiments expressed by his co-star James Buckley, who played Jay in the series.

Speaking last year, Buckley revealed that he would "say no" to any potential future Inbetweeners projects, before clarifying: "Not because I don't think I would have an amazing time doing it, because I know I would. I love the boys, I love the writers. Doing The Inbetweeners was the best job in the world.

"But you know, as I'm getting older, it's looking like it might be the only thing that I do professionally that is universally loved. There's not enough money in the world for me to spoil that."

Bird's new sitcom Everyone Else Burns also stars Kate O'Flynn (Death in Paradise) and follows a family who are devoted to a fictional puritanical Christian sect and spend their days preparing for Armageddon and avoiding eternal damnation.

It is made up of six episodes and also features comedy actors including Morgana Robinson (Taskmaster), Kadiff Kirwan (Slow Horses) and Lolly Adefope (Feel Good).

Everyone Else Burns premieres at 10pm on 23rd January 2023 on Channel 4. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

