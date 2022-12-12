The episode comes a full six years since their last festive edition, The Devil of Christmas, which brought some seasonal scares back in 2016.

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton have dreamt up another spooky Christmas present in the form of an Inside No. 9 special, titled The Bones of St Nicholas.

This time, the duo have enlisted Coronation Street and Doctor Who alum Shobna Gulati along with two-time BAFTA nominee Simon Callow for a ghost story, the likes of which have been synonymous with Christmas since the days of Dickens.

Expect the usual blend of comedy and suspense as a group of unsuspecting 'champers' are plagued by an unknown presence. Here's everything you need to know about the Inside No. 9 Christmas special 2022.

The Inside No. 9 Christmas special 2022, titled The Bones of St Nicholas, will premiere on BBC Two on Thursday 22nd December 2022.

The episode will be available on BBC iPlayer shortly after and will be followed by a new instalment of companion podcast Inside Inside No. 9, due to drop on Christmas Eve.

Inside No. 9 Christmas special 2022 cast

The case of Inside No. 9: The Bones of St Nicholas. BBC/James Stack

Inside No. 9 co-creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith will appear in The Bones of St Nicholas, with the former playing Dr Jasper Parkway and the latter playing Pierce, a guest who disturbs his overnight stay in a grand old church.

Shobna Gulati plays Pierce's wife, Posy, while Simon Callow will feature as Dick, the eccentric warden of the antique building, who hopes to make their stay unforgettable.

Inside No. 9 Christmas special 2022 plot synopsis

The Bones of St Nicholas is based around the premise of champing - that is, the unusual hobby of staying overnight in a disused church, where guests are allowed to soak up the history, spiritual qualities and stunning architecture of the building.

What Dr Parkway hopes to be a quiet and private Christmas Eve soon spirals into chaos as a loud and overbearing couple arrive for their clashing booking – and quickly, a personality clash emerges.

Expect some supernatural goings on to throw another spanner in the works, with Shearsmith's character yelling out in the trailer: "A ghost story for Christmas? It's perfect!"

Is there a trailer for the Inside No. 9 Christmas special 2022?

Indeed there is! Check out the trailer for Inside No. 9's 2022 Christmas special – The Bones of St Nicholas – below, introducing its key characters and creepy premise to the sound of a familiar carol. Watch now:

Inside No. 9 returns to BBC Two and iPlayer on Thursday 22nd December. Season 8 premieres in 2023. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

