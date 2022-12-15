And now, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal the first-look images for Everyone Else Burns, that sees the former Inbetweeners actor star as family patriarch David Lewis.

When we found out that Simon Bird was set to lead the cast of a brand new coming-of-age story that's centred on a Christian sect, we knew it was going to be an intriguing watch.

The six-part comedy is coming very soon to Channel 4 –in January 2023, to be exact – and is set in a fictional Christian community. Throughout the series, we follow a family headed by David (Bird, but with a very different haircut).

Simon Bird as David in Everyone Else Burns. Channel 4

As the synopsis states, "David, like his family (played by Kate O’Flynn, Amy James-Kelly and Harry Connor), is devoted to preparing for Armageddon and avoiding eternal damnation, although worldly temptations sometimes get in the way.

"Everyone Else Burns is a coming-of-age comedy about a Mancunian family and the puritanical Christian sect they are devoted to. Will patriarchal David Lewis ever ascend the church ranks and become an Elder? Will dutiful wife Fiona deviate from her own dogmatic moral compass? Will their naïve 17-year-old daughter Rachel be allowed to go to university, and will 12-year-old son Aaron ever fend off his secular bullies? All could lead to damnation.

"Everyone Else Burns is a subversive, authentic and bitingly funny exploration into what it feels like to balance faith, family and identity in a world that could end tomorrow (but probably won't)."

It's also been described as "funny, warm and full of heart".

The cast of Everyone Else Burns. Channel 4

The cast of Everyone Else Burns includes Death in Paradise's Kate O'Flynn as wife Fiona, Morgana Robinson (Taskmaster, Inside No. 9), Kadiff Kirwan (Chewing Gum, Slow Horses) and Lolly Adefope (Chivalry, Feel Good).

The cast also includes the comic talents of Al Roberts (Stath Lets Flats), Liam Williams (Ladhood) and Soph Galustian (Peck Eds), among others.

Everyone Else Burns is written by Oliver Taylor and Dillon Mapletoft, and produced by Jax Media and Universal International Studios.

Everyone Else Burns is launching on Channel 4 and All4 in January 2023. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.