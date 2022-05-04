Created by newcomer screenwriters Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor, the series follows a Mancunian family as they attempt to balance their faith with the temptations of modern life.

Simon Bird will lead a star-studded ensemble cast in brand new Channel 4 comedy Everyone Else Burns, which tells a coming-of-age story within a hyper-religious Christian sect.

Inbetweeners alum Bird plays patriarch David Lewis, who has his sights set on becoming an Elder of the church, with the support of his dogmatic wife Fiona (Death in Paradise star Kate O'Flynn).

The cast also includes the comic talents of Lolly Adefope (Ghosts), Al Roberts (Stath Lets Flats), Kadiff Kirwan (This Is Going to Hurt), Morgana Robinson (Newark, Newark), Liam Williams (Ladhood) and Soph Galustian (Peck’Eds).

Rounding out the ensemble are Amy James-Kelly (Gentleman Jack), Ali Khan (Halo), Lloyd Griffith (Ted Lasso), Arsher Ali (Avenue 5), Kath Hughes (After Life), Seb Cardinal (The Witchfinder) and newcomer Harry Connor.

Laura Riseam, Channel 4’s commissioning editor, said: "We can’t wait for audiences to enter the pressure cooker of life with the Lewis family as they righteously try and defend the ideology and logic of a life of purity with the vices of the modern world encroaching fast.

Lolly Adefope was recently seen in fellow Channel 4 comedy Chivalry

"It’s a glorious comedy trap; contemporary, relevant and very funny."

Among the problems that David and Fiona will face in the first season are a daughter who wants to go to university and a son who is the target of so-called "secular bullies".

The first season of Everyone Else Burns will consist of six episodes, with Nick Collett (Maxxx) set to serve as director.

Everyone Else Burns is coming soon to Channel 4. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

