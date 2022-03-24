We know the series is set in the East Midlands town of – you guessed it – Newark. But what else do we know about this GOLD original comedy? And is it really so good they named it twice? Here’s the lowdown, from the cast and writer to the plot and when you can see it first.

Start spreading the news: GOLD’s latest comedy Newark, Newark is hitting our screens on 28th March, and it brings together an impressive line-up of stars of the small screen.

Who is in Newark Newark?

Newark, Newark features a stellar cast including Beverley Callard (Coronation Street), Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey) and comedian and impressionist Morgana Robinson – meaning it’s likely to bring plenty of laughs, as well as some touching moments. And as if that’s not enough, it’s directed by Amanda Blue, who helped bring us hit comedy The Windsors.

Who wrote Newark Newark?

It’s the new comedy from Nathan Foad – who’s previously worked on scripts for shows including The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice and has acted in Sky series Bloods (he also has a small role in this series).

Reflecting on the experience of writing the show, Nathan says: “Making Newark, Newark is my wildest dream come true. If I could go back in time and tell my teenage self anything, I’d look him straight in his chubby little face and say, ‘Growing up different in this town might not be easy, but one day they’re gonna let you make a TV show about it. Also, learn to breathe through your nose’.”

What’s Newark, Newark about?

The semi-autobiographical show centres around gay teen Leslie and sees Robinson play his newly single mum Maxine, with Callard taking on the role of her meddling mother, Pauline, and Horne as Maxine’s hopeless ex, Terry. Like many of the best comedies, it reflects the everyday realities and humour of real life: much of the action is set around the family run fish and chip ship in the East Midlands town, so expect plenty of authentic moments.

How do I watch Newark, Newark?

You can enjoy Newark, Newark on UKTV Gold from Monday 28th March. GOLD are so excited about this original comedy that it’s ‘stripping’ it over three nights (28th-30th March) at 9pm. You’ll also be able to catch up (or watch it again) on demand.

What does the maker say about the show?

Balloon Entertainment, who created the series, says: “With family and love at its core, Newark, Newark captures the goofy, sticky oddness of long English summers and the joyous, comforting and somewhat ridiculous things that go on in a small town.”

Newark, Newark begins on GOLD on 28th March at 9pm.

Watch a clip of the show here.

