Everyone Else Burns is an offbeat comedy following a family of four, all of whom are loyal members of a religious cult convinced that the apocalypse is coming – and they are some of the blessed few who will be absolved when it does.

Following the success of The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner, Simon Bird is back on Channel 4 with a sitcom that stands far apart from those earlier projects.

Bird plays overbearing patriarch David, who dictates what his family should and shouldn't do in order to retain the favour of the almighty, although cracks are beginning to show in his oppressive regime.

As his teenage daughter is tempted by the prospect of life away from home and his wife starts picking up revolutionary ideas from the next-door neighbour, can this pious clan truly hope to avoid eternal damnation?

Here's all you need to know about Channel 4's Everyone Else Burns.

Everyone Else Burns is scheduled to premiere on Channel 4 at 10pm on Monday 23rd January.

The first season consists of six episodes in total, which will also be available to stream on All4.

Everyone Else Burns cast

Simon Bird (Friday Night Dinner) leads the cast of Everyone Else Burns as family patriarch David Lewis, who is a devout member of a religious cult that believes armageddon is just around the corner.

Kate O'Flynn (Death in Paradise) co-stars as David's long-suffering wife Fiona, while Amy James-Kelly (Gentleman Jack) and newcomer Harry Connor play indoctrinated kids Rachel and Aaron.

Kadiff Kirwan (Slow Horses), Arsher Ali (Avenue 5) and Al Roberts (Stath Lets Flats) also feature as David's rivals in the church, while Morgana Robinson (The Larkins) and Ali Khan (Red Rose) play outsiders who tempt the Lewis family away from their doctrine.

Fans of British comedy will also recognise Lolly Adefope (Ghosts) as school teacher Miss Simmonds and Liam Williams (Ladhood) as Joel, a troubled man in need of guidance.

What is Everyone Else Burns about?

Simon Bird as David in Everyone Else Burns. Channel 4

Everyone Else Burns follows the Lewis family, who are devoted members of a religious cult that believes judgement day is just around the corner.

They consider it their holy duty to save as many souls as they can from eternal damnation, although various temptations risk dragging them into the hellfire, too.

Bird told This Morning: "I think religion is really a metaphor in it, it's a very universal family sitcom. It's about kids dealing with overbearing parents and parents dealing with kids who have different principles and priorities to their own."

Is there a trailer for Everyone Else Burns?

There's no trailer for Everyone Else Burns online at the moment, although you can hear star Simon Bird explain the hotly anticipated series during an interview with ITV's This Morning. Watch below:

