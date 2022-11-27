The series, a new adaptation of HE Bates's 1958 novel The Darling Buds of May , has proved to be a cosy treat for viewers, and stars Bradley Walsh, Joanna Scanlan and, since season 2, Joelle Rae .

The second sun-dappled season of The Larkins has now come to an end on ITV, with Ma and Pop's exploits currently over for another year.

With season 2 now having come to a close, fans will be wondering if and when a third season might be on the way - but what do we know about the future of the show so far?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Larkins season 3.

Will there be a third season of The Larkins?

Maxim Ays as Reverend Candy and Lydia Page as Primrose Larkin in The Larkins. Objective Fiction / Genial Productions / ITV

We don't yet have any confirmation either way as to whether The Larkins will be coming back for a third season or not - nor whether it will return for another Christmas Special, after one aired over the festive period last year.

As the second season has only just come to an end, this isn't any cause for concern, and hopefully we'll hear something in the coming weeks. We'll make sure to keep this page updated as soon as any news becomes clear regarding the future of The Larkins.

When would The Larkins season 3 air?

Joanna Scalan as Ma Larkin and Bradley Walsh as Pop Larkin Objective Fiction / Genial Productions / ITV

The Larkins has so far stuck to a fairly regular schedule, with both seasons 1 and 2 debuting in October of 2021 and 2022 respectively.

We would therefore expect that, should the series be renewed for a third season, new episodes would start airing in October 2023. However, we'll keep this page updated once anything more concrete is confirmed.

The Larkins cast - who would be back for season 3?

Tok Stephen as Charley and Joelle Rae as Mariette Larkin. Objective Fiction / Genial Productions / ITV

We don't currently have a confirmed cast list for a potential third season of The Larkins, but if the show were to come back we'd certainly expect to see Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan return as Ma and Pop.

Joelle Rae would also likely be back as the recast Mariette, while Tok Stephen, Lydia Page and former Doctor Who star Peter Davison would all likely remain part of the core cast.

Here's a full list of the season 2 main cast who could return for season 3:

Bradley Walsh as Pop Larkin

Joanna Scanlan as Ma Larkin

Joelle Rae as Mariette Larkin

Tok Stephen as Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton

Lydia Page as Primrose Larkin

Julian Rhind-Tutt as Mr Jerebohm

Morgana Robinson as Pinkie Jerebohm

Amelia Bullmore as Miss Edith Pilchester

Kriss Dosanjh as Brigadier

Seeta Indrani as Miss Chand

Peter Davison as The Vicar

Maxim Ays as Reverend Candy

Tony Gardner as Alec Norman

Selina Griffiths as Norma Norman

Robert Bathurst as Johnny Delamere

Natalie Mitson as Pauline

Barney Walsh as PC Harness

Is there a trailer for The Larkins season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for a third season of The Larkins yet, but we'll keep this page updated with any new footage as it becomes available.

The Larkins seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch now on ITVX. You can buy The Darling Buds of May on Amazon.

