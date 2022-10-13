Barlett played the eldest daughter of Pop and Ma Larkin, Mariette, in season 1, with the character announcing her engagement to Tok Stephen's Charley at the end of last year's Christmas special.

ITV's adaptation of HE Bates's The Darling Buds of May, The Larkins , is returning to screen this October - and while the majority of the cast from season 1 will be back in their roles, one star who won't be returning is Sabrina Bartlett.

Bartlett's departure means the character has been recast for the new season, with a different actor stepping into the role for the new six episode run.

Read on for everything you need to know about why Sabrina Bartlett left The Larkins and who has replaced her as Mariette.

Why did Sabrina Bartlett leave The Larkins?

Sabrina Bartlett as Mariette Larkin The Larkins season 1. ITV

It was revealed in February 2022 that Sabrina Bartlett was leaving The Larkins after one season in the role of eldest daughter Mariette Larkin.

At the time, The Daily Mail reported that her departure was due to a "sensitive" on-set "disagreement", although her publicist told the publication that it was because of "scheduling clashes".

Bartlett herself hasn't said anything publicly about her decision to leave the show.

Who plays Mariette in The Larkins season 2?

Joelle Rae as Mariette Larkin in The Larkins season 2. Objective Fiction / Genial Productions / ITV

The role of Mariette Larkin is taken on in season 2 by Joelle Rae, in a casting that was announced in May of this year.

Rae has previously made appearances in Emmerdale, as a character called Hannah back in 2021, as well as in Netflix series Get Even and in an episode of Rose Matafeo's Starstruck.

Rae revealed when speaking with The Sun that she trained as an actor with Primrose Larkin star Lydia Page, and that this connection helped her to settle in to the cast.

Rae said: "I actually trained with Lydia. I trained at a place called Television Workshop in Nottingham. We were never in the same play group together. Then obviously when I heard that she was in it as well it was like, 'Yeah! A familiar face!'

"Because coming into the cast, as somebody new it’s obviously always going to be quite daunting. So since filming, we’ve obviously got a lot closer."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Earlier this year, Ma Larkin star Joanna Scanlan said that the transition between the two actresses has "all gone very well" and that she thought viewers would find the change "pretty seamless actually".

The Larkins season 2 will air from 16th October on ITV. You can buy The Darling Buds of May on Amazon.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.