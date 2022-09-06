The series has been a hit for the broadcaster, garnering critical acclaim with its frank and well-observed look at adolescence.

BBC comedy Ladhood has come to an end with its hilarious third season, which has just become available to watch.

Creator and star Liam Williams confirmed that the show would end with its third season back in July, posting a message on Twitter to say that he had "simply run out of memories".

But how can you watch the show now that the full series is available? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch comedy series Ladhood.

How to watch Ladhood seasons 1-3

Lucy (Georgia Hughes) in Ladhood. BBC/Natalie Seery

Ladhood started life as a BBC iPlayer exclusive, with season 3 also following the trend of releasing all its episodes at once on the streaming service. They dropped on Monday 5th September, meaning all three seasons of the show are available to watch on the platform now.

However, now that BBC Three has returned as a linear channel, the episodes are also airing on there too. Season 3 started airing on BBC Three on Monday 5th September at 10pm, with episodes 1 and 2 back to back. Episode 3 is set to air at 10pm Monday 12th September.

What is Ladhood about?

Addy (Aqib Khan), Ralph (Samuel Bottomley), Young Liam (Oscar Kennedy) and Craggy (Shaun Thomas) in Ladhood. BBC/Natalie Seery

The official synopsis for Ladhood says: "When did it all go wrong? Liam, who parties too hard and disappoints his girlfriend, turns to his teenage years for answers. A funny, frank evaluation of how lads become men."

The series is set in Leeds, and is written by Liam Williams, who also stars as himself.

Ladhood cast - who stars in the comedy series?

Addy (Aqib Khan), Ralph (Samuel Bottomley), Young Liam (Oscar Kennedy) and Craggy (Shaun Thomas) in Ladhood. BBC/Ben Meadows

Ladhood stars comedian Liam Williams, who is also the creator of the series. He plays a version of himself, who reminisces on his adolescence to explain his own current behaviour.

Oscar Kennedy plays a young Liam in his recollections, while Samuel Bottomley, Aqib Khan and Shaun Thomas play his friends Ralph, Adnan and Tom as teenagers.

You can find the full list of the central cast of Ladhood here:

Liam Williams as Liam

Oscar Kennedy as Young Liam

Samuel Bottomley as Ralph Roberts

Aqib Khan as Adnan Masood

Shaun Thomas as Tom Cragg

Nick Preston as Rupert

Lily Frazer as Jess

Emily Coates as Rachel Fielder

Jordan Pearson as Tinhead

Karan Gill as Ross

Rob Oldham as Sam

Georgia Hughes as Lucy Cragg

Ladhood season 3 trailer

You can watch the trailer for Ladhood season 3 right here now.

Ladhood seasons 1-3 are available on BBC iPlayer now. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

