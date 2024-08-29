Thomas said that meetings have happened regarding a potential revival "in various forms", adding that he would "always work with" the cast again.

He continued: "My main worry about doing it again is that I think I am now too closed. Just because I'm an adult. I was utterly guileless on that show, I just told them everything, all the time.

"I worry that I'm too old and have too many boundaries up, too many barriers up. I hope it would be the same, basically."

James Buckley, Simon Bird, Joe Thomas and Blake Harrison for The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited. Channel 4

Asked whether a revival would take the form of a film or a series, Thomas said: "I don't think they could do another series. Because you saw them finish school in the series, so you'd have to have a very clever device to do another series.

"A movie, I think, works, with the right idea, and there are ideas that are there. I'd really like to, and I feel like we all still really like each other."

Thomas also questioned what age the characters would be in the revival, saying they could play younger than their real ages, but not much younger.

Thomas then suggested a follow-up film could centre around a stag do or a trip to Las Vegas, or a series revival could follow the four as they join a five-a-side football team.

"We're all still around, we're all still in each other's lives, we all still like each other," he added.

"And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it. I do genuinely mean it when I say that, above all, everybody's anxiety would be, will it be as good?"

Thomas's co-star, James Buckley, previously suggested a reunion wouldn't happen and that the cast were, at that time, all "on the same page" regarding that.

He said: "I think if we could have all stayed 19 forever, and if it would still be funny, we would have done it forever. It was the best job in the world."

He continued: "They're my mates and I love being with them. And all we did was make each other laugh the whole time we were doing it.

"But it's sad and pathetic, you know? I think one of the boys, I think Joe Thomas, is 40 this year. It's, no... it's not good, is it?”

