Speaking to Collider about reuniting with the American actor once again, Dockery said: “Working with Paul [Giamatti] again was wonderful. He’s so much fun.

"And because he was already part of the family, it was lovely to have him back on set, so I’m really excited to see the final film."

The film – which is being billed as Downton's last – will also be a tribute to Smith, who starred in Downton Abbey as Robert Crawley's (Hugh Bonneville) mother Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham throughout the acclaimed series and both films.

Dockery added of the third and final movie: “It’s a beautiful film. For us, it was such a treat to be able to come back together again. It’s a real tribute to Maggie Smith, the film.”

Smith sadly passed away last September aged 89 with her character, Violet, dying at the end of the second film, Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Dockery's comments about Smith's tribute come after executive producer Gareth Neame promised that the upcoming film will include a tribute to both the actress and the character.

“The fact that Dame Maggie herself has now passed away since that time, I do think, has given a real added poignancy to a story that we would have planned anyway,” Neame told TVLine.

“The loss of the Dowager, it now feels far more significant that you see actors playing characters mourning the family matriarch. But I also see actors mourning the matriarch of the show, and it feels more genuine and more meaningful.”

Similarly, Hugh Bonneville, who played Smith's on-screen son, Robert Crawley, previously opened up about how the third instalment will be a "lasting tribute" to Smith.

Speaking on Virgin Radio UK last November, Bonneville said: "It’s very much set in the house and saying goodbye to all these characters and we obviously say goodbye to Dame Maggie, which was very poignant on screen and now in real life. She’ll be sorely missed. But the final film will obviously be a great lasting tribute to her."

The new Downton Abbey film has been written and directed by Julian Fellowes and Simon Curtis respectively, with many of the beloved cast returning for the third movie.

As well as Dockery, Giamatti and Bonneville, returning cast members include Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton and Dominic West.

