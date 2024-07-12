It's set to be the final outing for the period drama, with Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and director Simon Curtis both returning to head up the new film.

As of now, no specific plot points have been revealed but Bonneville (who stars as Robert Crawley) has said the new film will "certainly be the best iteration of the film versions yet". He also said: "It's got the usual tropes, if you like, of thrills and spills in a very Downtown way – which means spilling a tea cup, pretty much!"

So, whether you're watching the series for the first time or just simply want to reacquaint yourself with the stars of Downton before the film's release, read on to find out everything you need to know about the cast.

More like this

Downton Abbey cast: Full list of characters and actors in period drama

You can find the complete list of Downton Abbey's cast below, scroll on to find out more about the main characters and where you may have seen the actors before.

Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley

Jessica Brown Findlay as Sybil Crawley

Laura Carmichael as Edith Pelham

Jim Carter as Charles Carson

Brendan Coyle as John Bates

Michelle Dockery as Mary Crawley

Siobhan Finneran as Sarah O'Brien

Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates

Rob James-Collier as Thomas Barrow

Phyllis Logan as Elsie Hughes

Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley

Sophie McShera as Daisy Mason

Lesley Nicol as Beryl Patmore

Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley

Dan Stevens as Matthew Crawley

Penelope Wilton as Isobel Crawley

Amy Nuttall as Ethel Parks

Kevin Doyle as Joseph Molesley

Allen Leech as Tom Branson

Matt Milne as Alfred Nugent

Lily James as Lady Rose MacClare

David Robb as Dr Richard Clarkson

Ed Speleers as Jimmy Kent

Raquel Cassidy as Phyllis Baxter

Michael Fox as Andy Parker

Matthew Goode as Henry Talbot

Harry Hadden-Paton as Bertie Pelham

Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley

Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley in Downton Abbey.

Who is Robert Crawley? The patriarch of the Crawley family and is the co-owner of Downton Abbey. He is married to Cora and together, they have three daughters: Mary, Edith and Sybil.

What else has Hugh Bonneville been in? Bonneville has most recently been seen on our screens in Douglas Is Cancelled, The Gold and The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. He is also best known for his roles in W1A and the Paddington films, and is set to star in upcoming festive film, Christmas Karma.

Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Pelham, nee Crawley

Downton Abbey. Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC

Who is Edith Pelham? Edith is the middle daughter in the Crawley clan and is also known as Marchioness of Hexham. She is married and settled down but also has a major passion to write.

What else has Laura Carmichael been in? Aside from Downton, Carmichael is known for her roles in Marcella, The Spanish Princess and The Secrets She Keeps. She has also starred in films like A United Kingdom, Madame Bovary and Burn Burn Burn.

Jim Carter as Charles Carson

Jim Carter as Charles Carson in Downton Abbey.

Who is Charles Carson? The former beloved butler at Downton Abbey, Charles handed in his resignation after getting married to Elsie and suffering with palsy. However, he still remains involved in the dramas of the house.

What else has Jim Carter been in? Carter is known for fronting many documentaries but in terms of TV series, is known for starring in Knightfall, Silent Witness and in BBC's Cranford opposite wife Imelda Staunton. He is also known for film roles in A Private Function, Richard III, The Golden Compass and more recently, Wonka.

Brendan Coyle as John Bates

Brendan Coyle stars as Mr. Bates in Downton Abbey. Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC

Who is John Bates? The hard-working Bates is one of the most loyal members of the Downton staff, having been Robert's valet for years despite being poorly treated by the rest of the staff on account of his use of his cane.

What else has Brendan Coyle been in? Coyle is known for his role in another period drama, Lark Rise to Candleford, but has also starred in Starlings, Spotless and Requiem. He has more recently starred in ITV's Riches and Finders Keepers.

Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot

Michelle Dockery in Downton Abbey. Carnival Films

Who is Mary Talbot? The eldest daughter of the Crawley's, Mary has been through quite the personal rollercoaster as she lost her first husband Matthew in a car accident. She has since remarried to Henry and together, they have a daughter, Caroline.

What else has Michelle Dockery been in? Aside from starring in various stage productions, Dockery is known for her roles in Defending Jacob, Anatomy of a Scandal and Godless. She has most recently starred in BBC's This Town and has also starred in films like The Gentlemen, Anna Karenina and Hanna.

Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates

Joanne Froggatt as Anna in Downton Abbey. Ben Blackall / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

Who is Anna Bates? The former head housemaid at Downton Abbey, Anna is now the lady's maid to Lady Mary and is married to John.

What else has Joanne Froggatt been in? Froggatt is known for her starring TV roles in Liar, Angela Black, Sherwood and Breathtaking. She has also appeared in Coronation Street, North Shore and Last Light, as well as voiced the long-running role of Wendy in Bob the Builder.

Rob James-Collier as Thomas Barrow

Rob James-Collier as Thomas Barrow in Downton Abbey.

Who is Thomas Barrow? The former butler at Downton, the last we saw of Thomas was him striking up a relationship with film star Guy (Dominic West), resigning and moving to California to be with him.

What else has Rob James-Collier been in? James-Collier is best known for his role as Liam Connor in Coronation Street but has also starred in Ackley Bridge, The Level and Fate: The Winx Saga. He has also more recently starred in The Inheritance and The Long Shadow.

Downton Abbey movie cast: Additional main actors who starred in first and second films

Downton Abbey movie. Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC

There were also some additional stars included in both the first Downton Abbey film, as well as New Era. Some of the main stars from those films include:

Imelda Staunton as Lady Maud Bagshaw

Nathalie Baye as Madame Montmirail

Hugh Dancy as Jack Barber

Laura Haddock as Myrna Dalgleish

Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Branson

Dominic West as Guy Dexter

Jonathan Zaccaï as Marquis de Montmirail

Downton Abbey 3 movie cast: Who's returning?

The cast of Downton Abbey: A New Era. Ben Blackall / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

The confirmed cast list for Downton Abbey's third film is as follows:

Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley

Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley

Michelle Dockery as Mary Crawley

Laura Carmichael as Edith Crawley

Jim Carter as Charles Carson

Phyllis Logan as Elsie Hughes

Robert James-Collier as Thomas Barrow

Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates

Allen Leech as Tom Branson

Penelope Wilton as Isobel Crawley

Lesley Nicol as Beryl Patmore

Michael Fox as Andy Parker

Raquel Cassidy as Phyllis Baxter

Brendan Coyle as John Bates

Kevin Doyle as Joseph Molesley

Harry Hadden-Paton as Bertie Pelham

Sophie McShera as Daisy Mason

Douglas Reith as Lord Merton

Dominic West as Guy Dexter

Paul Giamatti will also reprise his role as Harold Levinson from the 2013 Christmas special, and Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola and Simon Russell Beale will all be making their Downton debuts in the upcoming film.

All seasons of Downton Abbey are available to stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.