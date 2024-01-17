Buckley recently described the tone of the series when speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, saying: "It's obviously very serious, but I think me and Neil… our job is to play it for truth, and to be truthful to the script and to the text. And I think the truth was that we both saw the comedy in it a lot of times as well.

"There's some stuff that's really dark, and it goes to places where you don't imagine - especially someone like me, who's pretty much been strictly comedy throughout their whole career, it goes to places where you don't imagine that - and I think that could be quite a surprise.

"But I do like that there's a tone… when I first read it, I really felt like it was a bit like Breaking Bad, where all this serious stuff was happening, but it was two idiots that were well out their depth, and they shouldn't be in that situation at all, whatsoever."

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Finders Keepers on Channel 5.

Finders Keepers cast: Full list of actors and characters in Channel 5 show

Here are the main cast members and characters in Finders Keepers. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Neil Morrissey as Martin Stone

James Buckley as Ashley Taylor

Fay Ripley as Anne Stone

Jessica Rhodes as Laura Stone

Rakhee Thakrar as DS Carole Doyle

Shane Attwooll as Greg 'Rocky' Rock

Brendan Coyle as Denys Elland

Neil Morrissey plays Martin Stone

Neil Morrissey as Martin in Finders Keepers. Channel 5

Who is Martin Stone? Martin is a history enthusiast and detectorist, who is married to Anne and father to Laura. One day when he goes out detecting with his daughter's fiancée, Ashley, they unearth a hoard of Saxon treasure.

Where have I seen Neil Morrissey? Morrissey is known for his roles in series such as Boon, Men Behaving Badly and Line of Duty, as well as for voicing Bob the Builder. He has also appeared in Death in Paradise, The Night Manager, Striking Out, Unforgotten, The Syndicate and The Good Karma Hospital.

James Buckley plays Ashley Taylor

James Buckley as Ashley in Finders Keepers. Channel 5

Who is Ashley Taylor? Ashley is Laura's fiancé, who unearths a hoard of Saxon treasure when out with his future father-in-law, Martin. He is the one to convince Martin that they shouldn't report the find.

Where have I seen James Buckley? Buckley is best known for playing Jay in The Inbetweeners, while he has also appeared in Zapped, White Gold, Doctor Who and the film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

Fay Ripley plays Anne Stone

Fay Ripley as Anne Stone in Finders Keepers. Channel 5

Who is Anne Stone? Anne is Martin's wife and Laura's mother.

Where have I seen Fay Ripley? Ripley is perhaps best known for her starring role in Cold Feet, while she has also had roles in Meg and Mog, Fungus the Bogeyman, Hustle, Reggie Perrin, Suspects and Doc Martin.

Jessica Rhodes plays Laura Stone

Jessica Rhodes as Laura in Finders Keepers. Channel 5

Who is Laura Stone? Laura is Martin and Anne's daughter, and Ashley's fiancée.

Where have I seen Jessica Rhodes? Rhodes has previously appeared in the film Artemis Fowl and an episode of Casualty.

Rakhee Thakrar plays DS Carole Doyle

Rakhee Thakrar as DS Carole Doyle. Channel 5

Who is DS Carole Doyle? Carole is a tenacious police officer looking into Martin and Ashley's actions after they fail to report their find.

Where have I seen Rakhee Thakrar? Thakrar is best known for her roles in EastEnders and Sex Education, while she has also appeared in series including Peep Show, Cloud 9, Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Girl Before, Rules of the Game and Karen Pirie, as well as the film Wonka.

Shane Attwooll plays Greg 'Rocky' Rock

Shane Attwooll as Rocky in Finders Keepers. Channel 5

Who is Greg 'Rocky' Rock? Greg, known as Rocky, is a local ex-con who Martin and Ashley get caught up with.

Where have I seen Shane Attwooll? Attwooll has previously appeared in films including Legend and Wonder Woman 1984, as well as series such as The Bill, Holby City, The Little Drummer Girl, The ABC Murders, Silent Witness and Carnival Row.

Brendan Coyle plays Denys Elland

Brendan Coyle. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Denys Elland? Denys is a suave and sophisticated antique collector.

Where have I seen Brendan Coyle? Coyle is most well-known for playing Mr Bates in Downton Abbey and its follow-up films, while he has also appeared in Silent Witness, Thief Takers, Rockface, Lark Rise to Candleford, Starlings, Spotless and Riches.

Finders Keepers airs on Channel 5 and My5 from 9pm on Wednesday 17th January 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

