An ITV spokesperson told RadioTimes.com that "there are no current plans for any more series" of the show. The Sun previously reported that ITV believes the show has "run its course" and therefore cancelled it following its fourth season, which aired earlier this year.

It has been confirmed that ITV drama The Good Karma Hospital , which starred Amanda Redman and Neil Morrissey, won't be returning for a fifth season.

This news will come as a blow to fans after series creator Dan Sefton told RadioTimes.com and other press earlier this year that a fifth season would be made "as long as people want to watch it".

Sefton said at the time: "I think we'll continue to evolve it gradually as seasons go by but we don't need to reinvent everything, I think that's the trick with TV, it needs to be a slow evolution."

Amanda Redman in The Good Karma Hospital Chris Burgess / © Tiger Aspect

He continued: "I think this is the case with this show, it has the potential to keep going and to continue to be entertaining because that's the ultimate goal."

The series' fourth season saw Redman's Dr Lydia Fonseca get married to Morrissey's Greg McConnell, despite some last minute cold feet.

The show followed junior doctor Ruby Walker, played by Amrita Acharia, who left her life in the UK to take a job in The Good Karma Hospital in India, which she found was run by Redman's eccentric expat Lydia.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The series also starred Darshan Jariwala, Nimmi Harasgama, Harki Bhambra, Rebecca Ablack and Raquel Cassidy and first started airing on ITV in 2017.

Sefton, who has also written for Death in Paradise and created both Trust Me and The Mallorca Files, wrote for RadioTimes.com earlier this year about why TV, including medical dramas, is important during difficult times.

The Good Karma Hospital seasons 2-4 are available to stream now on the ITV Hub. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. or more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.