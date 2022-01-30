Though the fourth season has only just begun, creator and writer Dan Sefton has already teased the possibility of a fifth – and how the series might evolve should it be green-lit.

ITV medical drama The Good Karma Hospital returned to our screens last week, transporting us to Sri Lanka for another heartwarming run.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Sefton confirmed he had "no clue" what's next for Dr Lydia Fonseca and her team, before saying that it would continue "as long as people want to watch it".

“These shows always get to an interesting place. We know what the show is. And from a creative point of view, once you know that, you keep going for as long as people are enjoying watching it, and the people who pay the money are happy to put their hands in their pockets," he said.

Sefton added: "I think that's the situation we're in. I think that the show is a very clear proposition. And it's got a loyal fan base who are hugely appreciative of it, and as long as people want to watch it, I think it will be made. And I think we will continue to evolve it gradually as seasons go by, but we don't need to reinvent everything."

The creator also hinted there may be some changes to The Good Karma Hospital cast, teasing: "I think that's the trick with TV, it has to be a slow evolution, new characters come, favourite characters move on.

"And if the show is strong, if the tone of the show is strong, everybody knows what it is, then it can grow with that and get better and better. And I think this is the case with this show, that it has potential to just to keep going, and to continue to be entertaining, because that's the ultimate goal, really."

The Good Karma Hospital season 4 continues on ITV on Sundays at 8pm. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on the ITV Hub. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.