In the exclusive teaser of the series, we see the pair deciding what to do with their newly discovered treasure and it's clear that Ashley has money on his mind but Martin is, perhaps, concealing something from him.

"It cleans up nice, don't it?" Ashley says while snapping pictures of the laid-out treasure on a table. But as Ashley gets chatting about the "boring old gold" and looking at his phone, it's clear that Martin is thinking of something while inspecting some of the items.

Ashley (James Buckley) and Martin (Neil Morrissey) in Finders Keepers. Channel 5

"Rocky reckons he'll be able to sell it for us privately, what do you think?" Ashley asks his future father-in-law, but Martin admits plainly that he thinks "it's ridiculous and illegal, obviously".

But when it boils down to who found it, Ashley takes joint credit whereas Martin claims he did, saying: "You were just there."

Specificities of their role in the treasure aside, Ashley looks back at the table and says: "Half a million, though, imagine that." But will they be seeing the money any time soon or will Martin reveal more about what's on the table?

More like this

Watch the clip for yourself below:

Speaking about his role in the series, Buckley exclusively revealed to RadioTimes.com: "It's obviously very serious, but I think me and Neil… our job is to play it for truth, and to be truthful to the script and to the text. And I think the truth was that we both saw the comedy in it a lot of times as well."

Buckley added: "There's some stuff that's really dark, and it goes to places where you don't imagine – especially someone like me, who's pretty much been strictly comedy throughout their whole career, it goes to places where you don't imagine that - and I think that could be quite a surprise.

Read more:

"But I do like that there's a tone… when I first read it, I really felt like it was a bit like Breaking Bad, where all this serious stuff was happening, but it was two idiots that were well out their depth, and they shouldn't be in that situation at all, whatsoever."

The series also stars Fay Ripley as Martin's wife Anne, Jessica Rhodes as their daughter and Ashley's fiancée Laura and Downton Abbey's Brendan Coyle as Denys Elland.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Finders Keepers will air on Channel 5 and My5 from 9pm on Wednesday 17th January 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.