First look at Neil Morrissey and James Buckley in drama Finders Keepers

The series stars Neil Morrissey as Martin, a history enthusiast and detectorist who unearths a hoard of Saxon treasure when out with his daughter’s fiancé Ashley, played by Jay Buckley.

Brand new drama Finders Keepers is coming to Channel 5 early next year, and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look at what viewers can expect.

However, when they decide not to report the find, one wrong decision sends them spiralling on a path of deceit and suspicion of murder, as they are caught between local ex-con, Rocky (Shane Attwooll) and the tenacious DS Doyle (Rakhee Thakrar).

The duo end up being pushed to breaking point and forced to experience the dark side of human nature, and Martin’s attempts to navigate out of the mess have devastating consequences for himself and his loved ones.

You can watch the exclusive first-look trailer for Finders Keepers here:

The series also stars Fay Ripley as Martin’s wife Anne, while Jessica Rhodes plays their daughter and Ashley’s fiancée Laura. Downton Abbey‘s Brendan Coyle rounds out the cast, playing Denys Elland.

Channel 5

First-look images have also been released for the series, showing Martin and Ashley metal detecting, as well as giving glimpses of the rest of the characters.

Morrissey, who is known for roles in series such as Men Behaving Badly and Line of Duty, was most recently seen in The Good Karma Hospital, which he starred in for four seasons until it ended on ITV.

Channel 5

Meanwhile, Buckley is best known for playing Jay in The Inbetweeners, a role he said earlier this year he would not want to return to.

Channel 5

Buckley said of a potential return: “No, it would be [sad and creepy]. Yeah, no, I think… see, the thing is, I think we all are on the same page with The Inbetweeners. In that, I think if we could have all stayed 19 forever, and if it would still be funny, we would have done it forever. It was the best job in the world.”

Finders Keepers will air on Channel 5 and My5 in 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

