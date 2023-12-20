Things take a turn for the worse when a raging storm brings torrential rain, with the moody conditions providing an opportunity for an actual murder to take place.

Of course, Jean will strive to get to the bottom of the case – as well as the seemingly paranormal activity in the building, which is glimpsed during an enlightening conversation with Judith (Sue Holderness) over a night cap. Watch below:

It's a good time to be a fan of The Madame Blanc Mysteries as, in addition to this festive instalment, viewers will be getting a full third season in the New Year.

Expected to premiere in the first week of January, the official synopsis from Channel 5 reads: "The Madame Blanc Mysteries returns to the South of France for series 3.

"Set against the backdrop of Sainte Victoire, star and creator Sally Lindsay reprises her role as antique dealer Jean White, joined by her series co-writer Sue Vincent, back in her role as local mechanic Gloria Beaushaw.

It adds: "With her growing reputation as a mystery expert with a penchant for solving crimes, Jean teams up again with her best friend and trusty sidekick Dominic Hayes, alongside local Police Chief Inspector Andre Caron, who has become reliant on Jean’s antiques expertise when a rare antiquity is involved."

In addition to Lindsay, Vincent and Holderness, The Madame Blanc Mysteries also stars Steve Edge, Robin Askwith, Alex Gaumond and Paul Chuckle.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas Special airs on Friday 22nd December at 9pm on Channel 5. Season 3 begins on Thursday 4th January, 9pm, Channel 5.

