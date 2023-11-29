Speaking about making Wonka, director Paul King recently told Games Radar: "That’s definitely the challenge of it, because he’s a very mysterious figure in the books. He’s shut in this factory, and nobody’s seen him for years, and Grandpa Joe has some stories about him, but nobody’s entirely sure how true they are."

He continued: "But I also felt – maybe misguidedly, but just probably from those childhood readings – that I did know who this person was."

If you're wondering when the film is coming out in cinemas and whether it's expected to come to streaming, read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Wonka in the UK: Can you get tickets?

Wonka is set to land in cinemas on 8th December in the UK – a week earlier than originally planned.

The upcoming prequel was initially due to launch on 15th December and, while this later date is still set to go ahead in the US, it will hit the big screen earlier in the UK.

Bookings have become available at certain cinemas, including Odeon, Vue and Cineworld. Check your local cinema to see if screenings have been announced.

The film has been in the works with Warner Bros since late 2016 after the company acquired the rights to the classic character from the Roald Dahl estate.

Will Wonka become available to stream?

Following its theatrical run, the Warner Bros movie will likely end up on Max, the platform formerly known as HBO Max.

While a streaming release date is yet to be officially confirmed, Warner Bros films typically become available to stream 30-45 days after their theatrical release.

If this is indeed the case, Wonka will become available to stream in early 2024.

Wonka will land in cinemas on 8th December 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

